Arsenal bring historic success into new era and the next step is obvious

Red smoke filled the air. The confetti swirled. Katie McCabe grabbed the mic and wouldn’t put it down, dropping f-bombs and leading the masses through the Arsenal songbook.

The club dog, Win, was hoisted high like Simba. Down below, thousands filled the Armoury Square outside the Emirates, the crowds spilling into the side streets and out of sight from the main stage.

It was there where Arsenal could again celebrate the club’s first Women’s Champions League in 18 years, but this time in front of their own and on home ground.

A second trophy lift brought Arsenal’s celebrations from Lisbon to north London. Voices were croaked and sunglasses hid some tired eyes after the heroic win over Barcelona on Saturday night, particularly the tough-tackling Ireland defender McCabe’s, but these were scenes to savour. When Arsenal were last champions of Europe in 2007, there wasn’t recognition like this.

The majority had gathered by 10am, some by as early as six or seven in the morning. “I knew there would be a few, but seeing the floods of people here,” said Australian centre-back Steph Catley. “They're so loud and they're so invested.”

Arsenal’s Lionesses had witnessed similar celebrations before, when England partied in Trafalgar Square after winning the Euros. For Leah Williamson, who has been an Arsenal fan for as long as she can remember and was a mascot when the Gunners won the Uefa Women’s Cup in 2007, it brought the happiest day of her life. She had added to the success of her idols 18 years ago.

“I've looked at that legacy all my life,” Williamson said. “I've been aware of that all my life and I wanted to contribute to it. I didn't want to end my career just being loyal. Loyalty is great but loyalty with trophies is just something else. This week I've spoken to Tony Adams and Thierry Henry, people I watched. They were incredible and they won, and that's why they are remembered the way they are.”

England’s victory at the Euros transformed women’s football in the country. Arsenal see their triumph in the Champions League as bringing the club’s established history and success into a new era, while continuing the direction they are heading in. “I think the work that's been done behind the scenes for the last couple of years is world leading,” Williamson said. “Now there's a trophy to match.”

There is a balance to strike between trusting their journey and the authentic progress the club is on and looking to capitalise on their status as European champions. But the reality is Arsenal made a financial loss on the Champions League final, spending more on flying the club’s staff out to Lisbon for the weekend and making sure everyone was looked after than they recouped in prize money. For now, winning the Champions League will not impact the finances of a club like Arsenal overnight.

Chelsea will remain the English club with the deeper pockets, with the Women’s Super League champions flexing their financial muscle when they broke the world transfer record to sign Naomi Girma in January and outlining their ambition to spend again as they themselves look to take the next step in Europe. Arsenal, again, beat them to it, and because of that feel they can offer more than money if they were to challenge Blues one of the world’s best young players.

There is the atmosphere, the culture, that is now a winning one. There is playing the majority of games at the Emirates and with an average crowd of almost 30,000. “As a female footballer, you look at Arsenal and you want to play there,” Catley said. “You’ve got the support and everything you need. There are world class players, but the fans make it so special. It already was a good place, because of everything the club stands for, the fans, and the way we play. Now, Champions League winners is a very attractive thing.”

Arsenal believe in the journey they are on and Lisbon reinforces that for everyone; winning the Champions League wouldn’t have happened without commitment from top down and Josh Kroenke was part of their celebrations after flying across the Atlantic to be in Lisbon. Arsenal’s victory wouldn’t have happened without their run to the 2023 semi-finals, either, which wouldn’t have happened without the vision and commitment to play at the Emirates and foster that connection.

Arsenal trusted what they were seeing, just as they couldn’t ignore the impressive progress of Renee Slegers when the 36-year-old coach took interim charge. Arsenal had other candidates on the table, coaches who had far more experience and potentially success elsewhere. There was a suggestion that Arsenal should go for the best CV. Instead, Slegers, who was initially hesitant to take on the job permanently, saw her players grow with her. She showed she was the best and exactly what Arsenal needed.

“I think if you look at our squad, we're so, so talented, we've got everything there we need to beat anyone in the world,” Catley said. “But we just weren't really putting it together and I think she brings a belief in the individual that allows them to express themselves. She believes in us so much that you can't help but play for her and play for the badge and each other.”

For Arsenal, the next step is obviously winning more trophies and disrupting Chelsea’s dominance of the league and domestic cups. Winning the Champions League will boost the squad’s confidence. But Arsenal finished 12 points behind Chelsea in the WSL and know they need to strengthen their squad if they are to compete with the unbeaten treble winners over a 22-game campaign.

“Next year we want to go up another level,” Catley said. “We want to take those lessons, we want to build and we want to be even better than we were this year. Combining it all together, we’ll hopefully be a beast next year. That's the goal.”