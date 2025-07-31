Arsenal vs Tottenham live: Team news and line-ups with Viktor Gyokeres set to make debut
Arsenal take on Tottenham in the first ever North London derby outside of the UK
Arsenal and Tottenham will go to battle in new surroundings in what promises to be a highlight of pre-season in Hong Kong between the North London rivals.
Marquee signing Viktor Gyokeres could make his highly-anticipated debut for the Gunners as Mikel Arteta’s side look to produce a title challenge.
While billed as a friendly, the first-ever pre-season North London derby to take place outside the UK also brings a chance at early bragging rights, with Thomas Frank looking to lay down a marker in a new era at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Another new arrival in Chrithian Mosquera could feature for the first time, with Martin Zubimendi, Noni Madueke, Christian Norgaard and Kepa Arrizabalaga adding to a newlook Gunners outfit.
Spurs, meanwhile, will hope to get back to winning ways after emerging victorious in neither of their two games on Saturday - fielding two separate XIs that drew with both Wycombe and Luton Town. Follow live build-up, team news and minute-by-minute updates from the pre-season North London derby:
Is Arsenal vs Tottenham on TV?
The pre-season North London derby kicks off at 12:30pm BST at the Kai Tak Sports Park in Kowloon, Hong Kong.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the UK can watch the match live on Arsenal.com and can be streamed for £4.99. Alternatively, fans can watch the game on SpursPlay, but will have to shell out £45 for a yearly subscription.
Arsenal vs Tottenham LIVE
Arsenal and Tottenham will go to battle in new surroundings in what promises to be a highlight of pre-season in Hong Kong between the North London rivals.
Marquee signing Viktor Gyokeres could make his highly-anticipated debut for the Gunners as Mikel Arteta’s side look to produce a title challenge.
While billed as a friendly, the first-ever pre-season North London derby to take place outside the UK also brings a chance at early bragging rights, with Thomas Frank looking to lay down a marker in a new era at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Another new arrival in Chrithian Mosquera could feature for the first time, with Martin Zubimendi, Noni Madueke, Christian Norgaard and Kepa Arrizabalaga adding to a newlook Gunners outfit.
Spurs, meanwhile, will hope to get back to winning ways after emerging victorious in neither of their two games on Saturday - fielding two separate XIs that drew with both Wycombe and Luton Town.
We’ll have all the build-up, team news and minute-by-minute updates from the clash, right here.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments