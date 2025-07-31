Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Arsenal vs Tottenham live: Team news and line-ups with Viktor Gyokeres set to make debut

Arsenal take on Tottenham in the first ever North London derby outside of the UK

Will Castle
Thursday 31 July 2025 04:30 EDT
Arsenal and Tottenham will go to battle in new surroundings in what promises to be a highlight of pre-season in Hong Kong between the North London rivals.

Marquee signing Viktor Gyokeres could make his highly-anticipated debut for the Gunners as Mikel Arteta’s side look to produce a title challenge.

While billed as a friendly, the first-ever pre-season North London derby to take place outside the UK also brings a chance at early bragging rights, with Thomas Frank looking to lay down a marker in a new era at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Another new arrival in Chrithian Mosquera could feature for the first time, with Martin Zubimendi, Noni Madueke, Christian Norgaard and Kepa Arrizabalaga adding to a newlook Gunners outfit.

Spurs, meanwhile, will hope to get back to winning ways after emerging victorious in neither of their two games on Saturday - fielding two separate XIs that drew with both Wycombe and Luton Town. Follow live build-up, team news and minute-by-minute updates from the pre-season North London derby:

Is Arsenal vs Tottenham on TV?

The pre-season North London derby kicks off at 12:30pm BST at the Kai Tak Sports Park in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the UK can watch the match live on Arsenal.com and can be streamed for £4.99. Alternatively, fans can watch the game on SpursPlay, but will have to shell out £45 for a yearly subscription.

Will Castle31 July 2025 09:30

Arsenal vs Tottenham LIVE

We’ll have all the build-up, team news and minute-by-minute updates from the clash, right here.

Will Castle31 July 2025 09:10

