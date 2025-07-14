Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Arsenal preseason friendlies 2025: Full fixture schedule as Gunners face Milan, Newcastle and Spurs

Arsenal finished second in the Premier League for a third successive season last term

Will Castle
Monday 14 July 2025 07:50 EDT
Comments
Mikel Arteta’s bid to finally bring major silverware back to Arsenal will begin in preseason as the Gunners look to finally end their trophy drought.

Arteta’s side endured another campaign of near misses last term, finishing second in the Premier League for a third successive season as well as crashing out in the Champions League to eventual winners Paris Saint-Germain.

Having been plagued by injury woes over the past year, the club are set to bring in numerous high-profile signings, with a striker and defensive midfielder at the top of their wish list.

Preseason will allow Arteta to see how his new boys – which could include Viktor Gyokeres and Martin Zubimendi – shape up ahead of what could be a defining campaign for the Spaniard’s legacy.

Here’s everything you need to know about Arsenal’s pre-season fixtures.

When does Arsenal’s preseason begin?

Arsenal’s preseason will begin with a training camp in Spain before they head to Singapore on 19 July for their tour of Asia.

Arsenal’s preseason fixtures

All kick-off times BST

July 23: AC Milan - Singapore National Stadium, Singapore, 12:30pm

July 27: Newcastle United - Singapore National Stadium, Singapore, 12:30pm

July 31: Tottenham Hotspur - Kai Tak Stadium, Hong Kong, 12:30pm

