Transfer news live: Sesko agent speaks out on Arsenal ‘agreement’, Isak on Liverpool radar, Man Utd’s Mbeumo bid
Follow all the latest transfer news as the rumour mill whirs with the summer’s second transfer window open for business
The transfer window is now open again following the start of this summer’s Club World Cup with clubs able to accelerate deals ahead of the new season.
Arsenal hope to bring in Spanish midfielder Martin Zubimendi but Mikel Arteta has made RB Leipzig striker, Benjamin Sesko, their priority as talks continue over a deal with Sesko’s agent clarifying the situation. Also, the Gunners have reportedly submitted an initial offer for another forward option – Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres.
Liverpool are making plans for a Florian Wirtz medical later this week after agreeing a record £116.5m deal for the German superstar. The Premier League champions, who have already brought in Jeremie Frimpong, will make Wirtz their club-record signing after agreeing a deal with Bayer Leverkusen though rumours abound that Newcastle forward Alexander Isak is also on their radar.
Manchester United, who have secured Matheus Cunha from Wolves for £62.5m, are negotiating with Brentford about Bryan Mbeumo and a third bid is reportedly coming soon. Mbeumo would prefer a move to Old Trafford over Tottenham Hotspur even as Thomas Frank takes charges in north London – though Spurs want Mbeumo and teammate Yoane Wissa.
Lopez having Wolves medical
Fer Lopez had a medical at Wolves on Wednesday ahead of his move from Celta Vigo.
Wolves have agreed an initial £19.6m deal.
The fee could potentially rise to £21.3m if additional £1.7m add-ons are met.
The 21-year-old made 17 appearances in La Liga last season and scored two goals.
Xhaka set for Milan move
Granit Xhaka has agreed with AC Milan a two-year contract, but the midfielder is still waiting for Milan to agree a fee with Leverkusen.
Bayern target Liverpool forward after Williams falls through
Bayern Munich have put Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo on their list of targets after their efforts to sign Nico Williams fall flat.
Barcelona are known to be in pole position to capture the Athletic Bilbao and Spain winger, but still need to agree a fee with Athletic.
Bayern have now moved on to other players, with Brighton’s Kaoru Mitoma and Liverpool’s Gakpo on their shortlist, according to Sky Sports Germany.
Gakpo is thought to be happy at Anfield but the Dutchman had to settle for a place on the bench at times under Arne Slot last season. Slot, however, could lose Luis Diaz this summer and will want to retain at least one of his favoured left wingers.
Chelsea lead race for Dortmund's Gittens
Chelsea lead the race for Borussia Dortmund’s talented young winger Jamie Gittens.
The 20-year-old Gittens has impressed at Dortmund, scoring 12 goals in 49 games this season and playing an integral role in the campaign.
He has already agreed personal terms on a long contract at Stamford Bridge, reports Fabrizio Romano, and is refusing to speak with other clubs. Now it is up to Chelsea to meet Dortmund’s price tag.
Isak on Liverpool's radar?
Now, put this one down in the wild rumour camp but Liverpool have reportedly put Newcastle United forward Alexander Isak on their radar.
GiveMeSport say that the Reds are preparing a big bid for Isak which would surpass the club record spend of £116m they are doing to bring in Florian Wirtz.
That seemingly goes against Liverpool’s transfer market caution and Newcastle will be reluctant to let Isak go cheaply.
Along with Wirtz, Liverpool have already signed Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez is set to arrive as well.
A huge expenditure for Isak doesn’t seem possible, at least not in this window, even for a club as popular as Liverpool.
Chalk this one down as intriguing but highly unlikely.
Arsenal hold initial talks with Rodrygo
Arsenal have held “exploratory talks” with Real Madrid forward Rodrygo as Mikel Arteta seeks to upgrade his forward options.
Rodrygo’s role in the Madrid faded towards the end of last season, and The Independent reported this month that the 24-year-old Brazilian would not be a natural fit for new manager Xabi Alonso’s preferred system.
Ben Jacobs reports that Arsenal hold a “genuine interest” in Rodrygo, with ongoing talks dating back to May. Madrid value their player at around €90m.
Wirtz to earn £200,000 per week at Liverpool
Florian Wirtz will undergo a medical with Liverpool on Friday after Bayer Leverkusen agreed a record breaking prcie for the winger.
More details about his contract with the Reds are slipping through with Fabrizio Romano saying Wirtz will earn £200,000 per week at Anfield plus bonues on top.
There were rumours of an even higher salary for the German but Liverpool will want him to fit into their current wage structure.
Sesko's agent clarifies Arsenal transfer situation
Benjamin Sesko’s agent, Elivis Basanovic, says rumours that RB Leipzig are being pressured lower their asking price for the forward are ‘rubbish’.
Basanovic made clear that the German club and Sesko have a respected relationship and are both aware of the other’s priorities.
Those, of course, being: Sesko’s desire to move to Arsenal and Leipzig wanting to negotiate the best price for him.
Leipzig are open to letting Sesko leave and the forward has reportedly agreed personal terms with the Gunners.
"We respect RB Leipzig and I am 100 per cent convinced RB Leipzig will also respect our decision for the next step when we decide to do it.
“Even if there may be - or will be - a strong desire of the player to move to a certain club, we will never force or blackmail RB Leipzig.”
Gyokeres talks with current club Sporting collapse
Viktor Gyokeres has refused to engage in more talks over his future with current club Sporting CP, according to Record in Portugal, as he believes the club are reneging on a verbal agreement to sell him for offers at around £50m.
Arsenal have seen an offer rejected for the Swedish striker, while Manchester United and Juventus are also known to be interested in his services. But Gyokeres is reported as feeling frustrated with the Sporting hierarchy over their handling of the situation.
He posted on Instagram last week: "There is a lot of talks at the moment, most of it is false. I will speak when the time is right."
