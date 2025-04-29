Arsenal v PSG LIVE: Arsenal battling back in Champions League semi-final after early Dembele goal
Arsenal host PSG in the semi-final first leg as both teams look to win the Champions League for the first time
Arsenal take on PSG in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final, as Mikel Arteta seeks to lead the Gunners to a first European Cup in the club’s long history.
Arsenal may have fallen short in the Premier League title race but they have been England’s best side in Europe this season, and they stand on the verge of history after knocking out Real Madrid so convincingly in the last round. Thomas Partey is suspended and Gabriel remains injured but otherwise Arteta has a strong XI to call upon.
But Paris Saint-Germain have been arguably the best side in the Champions League so far and their fast flowing football under Luis Enrique presents a whole new challenge. Arsenal must finds ways to contain the attacking threat of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Ousmane Dembele and wonderkid Desire Doue to reach the final for the first time since 2006.
Follow the score and all the latest updates from Arsenal v PSG below.
Arsenal 0-1 PSG
41 mins: Arsenal finally fashion a proper opportunity, and one they may feel they should have scored. They had already enjoyed some openings on PSG's right, and that was where Jakub Kiwior suddenly opened the way for Mikel Merino. Just as the midfielder was about to finish, though, Vitinha came out of nowhere to claim a touch - and a clean touch - to turn away the chance. PSG have just lost control a little. Arsenal can sense a shift.
Arsenal 0-1 PSG
42 mins: Saka and Martinelli swap positions and the English winger receives the ball.
He floats one across the box, beats the goalkeeper in the air and almost finds the Brazilian by the far post but Martinelli’s lunge for the ball comes up just short.
A toe on it there and that’s a certain goal.
Arsenal 0-1 PSG
40 mins: Saka has had a quiet night so far but decides to dribble inside from the right and take a shot.
His effort is a decent one but it comes straight to Donnarumma who scoops up the ball without issue.
Arsenal 0-1 PSG
38 mins: Odegaard’s cross doesn’t beat the first defender and Kvaratskhelia heads it away.
Arsenal recover the ball and work it to the left wing. It’s pulled back into the area where Vitinha beats Merino to the ball.
He takes out the Arsenal man in the aftermath but the referee lets play go on and denies the Gunners a penalty.
Arsenal 0-1 PSG
35 mins: PSG are quickly back into position as Arsenal look to burst up the pitch.
Trossard loses possession but Lewis-Skelly jumps on the ball and wins a free kick after a foul by Joao Neves.
This is a dangerous one for the visitors. Odegaard will look to deliver it into the box.
Arsenal 0-1 PSG
32 mins: Since the goal there hasn’t been many clear cut chances.
Arsenal are getting a bit more joy in the middle of the pitch but there’s a frantic and nervous energy around the defence when PSG fly forward.
Save!
Dembele runs into the box and holds up the ball. He pokes it into the penalty area where Desire Doue collects possession, take one, two touches then drills a low effort at goal.
David Raya reacts quickly and drops to the right where a strong hand keeps the ball from crossing the line.
Best chance since the goal.
Arsenal 0-1 PSG
31 mins: Arsenal are finally starting to come into the game a bit but it's almost dangerous because of PSG's ability to switch it so quickly. You can be patiently building an attack at one end, and then seconds later you're requiring a desperate interception near your own box. That has already happened twice.
Arsenal 0-1 PSG
30 mins: A quick counter from PSG is led by Hakimi driving the ball forward.
He holds onto possession despite an attempted tackle from Kiwior and finds Fabian Ruiz.
Ruiz slips a pass to Kvaratskhelia who dances inside and shoots only for his effort to be deflected into the path of David Raya.
The Arsenal goalkeeper smothers it.
'Arsenal need to weather the storm'
PSG do tend to start fast, even - or maybe especially - away from home. They were similarly impressive at the start away at both Liverpool and Aston Villa. Part of the challenge for Arsenal is to weather the storm and look to have a period on top. Villa started to get a foothold after about half an hour.
Arsenal 0-1 PSG
27 mins: Arsenal win themselves a free kick just inside PSG’s half. Martin Odegaard delivers it forward and picks out Jakub Kiwior in the box.
The Gunners’ defender gets his head to the ball and turns it towards goal but it’s a simple claim for Gianluigi Donnarumma.
