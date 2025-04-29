Arsenal vs PSG player ratings as Martin Odegaard struggles in key midfield battle

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal will need to win at Paris Saint-Germain if they are to reach a first Champions League final since 2006 after Ousmane Dembele’s early goal handed the French side a 1-0 advantage to take to the Parc des Princes.

Dembele’s strike inside four minutes silenced a raucous Emirates Stadium and Arsenal were on the ropes for much of the first half, with David Raya saving well to keep out Desire Doue’s low shot.

But Mikel Arteta’s side gained a foothold in the semi-final first leg and PSG required goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma to make two excellent saves either side of half time, denying Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard.

Arsenal also had the ball in the net but Mikel Merino’s header from a Declan Rice free-kick was ruled out for offside, leaving the Gunners requiring a second-leg comeback if they are to reach the Munich final.

Here are how the players rated from the Emirates

Arsenal

David Raya, 7

Made a tremendous save to keep out Doue’s low shot to his right, just as Arsenal were starting to build something. Despite the scoreline, it was Donnarumma who was the busier goalkeeper from there.

Jurrien Timber, 5

Could have got closer to Kvaratskhelia when the winger drove into the box before setting up Dembele’s opener. Perhaps fortunate not to concede a penalty when he put out his arm to try and stop the Georgian in the box.

William Saliba, 7

Looked a little uneasy in the moments after Dembele’s early goal, and was caught on the ball. But steadied from there and Arsenal were able to deal with PSG’s threat on the break after finding a foothold. Made an excellent challenge on Hakimi in the box.

Jakub Kiwior, 6

The centre-back had a couple of poor moments on the ball in the opening stages when Arsenal desperately needed to build some possession. Steady enough in his defensive duties.

Myles Lewis-Skelly, 8

Provided Arsenal with their first spark with his challenge on Hakimi and surge forward, then played a stunning through ball to set up a big chance for Martinelli. The youngest English player to start a Champions League semi-final, at 18 years and 215 days, and was excellent.

Declan Rice, 5

His fury at Thomas Partey’s needless yellow card in the Bernabeu and suspension was justified by his early struggles in the deeper role against PSG. Found it hard to adjust to Dembele’s positioning, including in the goal. On the occasion he was able to surge, he set up Trossard’s chance. Arsenal need to get him further forward next week.

Mikel Merino, 6

The makeshift forward looked... a little lost to be back in midfield? His impact in the equaliser, ruled out for offside, perhaps showed that Arsenal could have done with his physical presence in the box from the start.

Martin Odegaard, 4

The captain was flapping his arms in frustration as PSG played through the Arsenal press in the opening exchanges, which summed up their difficult start in getting to grips with the opposition’s excellent midfield trio. Not his night and his usual quality was lacking from set-pieces, too.

Bukayo Saka, 7

Looked to drag Arsenal back into it after Dembele’s early goal and there was a sense of excitement when he got on the ball - unfortunate to be booked after winning the ball back from Mendes and kicking the ball away. Quieter in the second half.

Leandro Trossard, 5

Had Arsenal’s best chance of the second half when he was released by Rice. Took it well enough but was denied by Donnarumma’s long reach. Lots of running in the first half but never quite settled into a position in the front three.

Gabriel Martinelli, 5

A frustrating night. Had to take the excellent chance set up by Lewis-Skelly just before half-time, but he couldn’t set his finish beyond Donnarumma’s reach.

Subs

Ben White - N/A: Replaced the injured Timber late on.

Ethan Nwaneri - N/A: Unlucky to not come on earlier.

PSG

Gianluigi Donnarumma, 8

The goalkeeper made a huge stop down low to his right to keep out Martinelli’s shot, just before half-time. But his save to deny Trossard after half-time was even better. He got down so quickly to turn it past the post.

Achraf Hakimi, 7

Works so hard from right back and always gives PSG a driving option on the counter-attack. Almost got through to the end of an excellent team move but was denied by Saliba.

Marquinhos, 7

Led the defensive line with authority and played a couple of clever balls into midfield as well.

Willian Pacho, 7

It’s gone under the radar how settled he looks alongside Marquinhos. A very good defender, who made a couple of key clearances from crosses in the PSG box.

Nuno Mendes, 7

Played an precise ball through the thirds to Dembele to take out Arsenal’s midfield and set up the first goal. Dealt with Saka well enough, but was fortunate be given a foul after the winger took the ball from him.

Vitinha, 7

Has such excellent timing in midfield as he dictated PSG’s passing. Arsenal are usually a good pressing team but they couldn’t get near him or Neves.

Joao Neves, 8

Made an vital challenge to deny Merino in the box, timing his tackle to perfection, and his awareness and reading of the game was pretty flawless. Pressed brilliantly, too.

Fabian Ruiz, 7

His work-rate off the ball from midfield was also excellent, while his quality on it shone through as well.

Desire Doue, 8

What a talent. As well as an outrageous control from a diagonal switch and a handful of flicks and tricks, there’s plenty of substance in the winger’s game as well. Forced a brilliant stop from Raya.

Ousmane Dembele, 8

Struck a wonderful early opener that began with his drive from midfield. His positional sense to drop deep caused Arsenal all sorts of problems. The finish was wonderful.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, 7

Looked a real handful in the opening stages, setting up Dembele’s opener and troubling Timber on the left wing. Was quite quiet from there, though, but still worked hard on the defensive side.

Subs

Bradley Barcola - 5: What a chance late on to double PSG’s lead, but Ramos may have been offside.

Goncalo Ramos - 6: Gave PSG something different on the counter-attack in the closing stages.