Arsenal vs Olympiacos live: Mikel Arteta set to rotate squad for Champions League match
The Gunners host the Greek champions as they look to maintain a 100 per cent winning record in Europe
Arsenal host Greek side Olympiacos in the Champions League league phase tonight, with Mikel Arteta’s side looking to build on a string of positive results.
Last weekend’s dramatic win over Newcastle means the Gunners sit just two points behind league leaders Liverpool, while the opening Champions League win over Athletic Bilbao means Arsenal sit in seventh in the league phase table.
A 2-0 win in Spain was the perfect start as the Gunners navigated a tricky opening fixture in the Basque Country, and Arteta will be keen to pick up points quickly as he looks to secure a top-eight finish.
Greek champions Olympiacos arrive in London after a draw to Pafos in their opening match of the European campaign, and despite leading their domestic league, they’ll be overwhelming underdogs at the Emirates.
Follow the latest team news, build-up and updates from the Emirates below:
Mikel Arteta: William Saliba deal further proof Arsenal stars see success coming
Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal’s key players are committing their futures to the club because they can fulfil their ambitions to win trophies in north London.
William Saliba has become the latest Gunners star to sign a new long-term deal, despite interest from Real Madrid.
The France defender’s previous contract had been due to expire in 2027 and the PA news agency understands he has now extended his stay until 2030.
William Saliba signs new long-term Arsenal contract after resisting Real Madrid interest
William Saliba has signed a new long-term contract at Arsenal.
The 24-year-old centre-back had entered the final two years of his previous deal at the Gunners and The Independent reported that Real Madrid were interested in signing the France international.
But Saliba signed a contract extension on Tuesday, thought to be over five years, in what is a major boost to Mikel Arteta’s side.
Mikel Arteta’s finishers rewrite story in inspired comeback win over Newcastle
It was the same penalty box where Gabriel Magalhaes had ended up sprawling on the Tyneside turf some 90 minutes earlier. This time, he was rising highest, heading in Martin Odegaard’s corner, capping a dramatic fightback, securing the kind of flagship win that tends to be the hallmark of champions.
The Brazilian may have been culpable for Newcastle’s opener, when Nick Woltemade headed in as he fell. He might have been sent off for an elbow on the giant German. He survived a VAR review for a penalty for handling Anthony Elanga’s cross. He ended up the match-winner as David Rayaran 100 yards to join in the celebrations. It was that kind of confusing, chaotic afternoon.
“Unbelievable feeling,” said Mikel Arteta. “That is what football is about.”
When is Arsenal vs Olympiacos?
Arsenal host Olympiacos at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday 1 October, with kickoff at 8pm BST.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the UK can watch the game on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate, as well as streaming platform discovery+. You can purchase a TNT Sports subscription via discovery+ here, for only £30.99 per month.
Predicted line-ups
Arsenal XI: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori, Odegaard, Zubimendi, Merino, Saka, Gyokeres, Martinelli.
Olympiacos XI: Tzolakis, Rodinei, Retsos, Pirola, Ortega, Hezze, Dani García, Gelson Martins, Chiquinho, Podence, El Kaabi.
Team news
Olympiacos are expected to line up without Ukrainian target man Roman Yaremchuk, who is nursing a calf injury, and Lorenzo Scipioni, out with a knee issue.
Team news
Arsenal were boosted by the return of Martin Odegaard from a shoulder injury last time out, leaving Kai Havertz, Noni Madueke and Gabriel Jesus as the major players on the sidelines. Piero Hincapie is unlikely to make an appearance as he struggles with a groin problem.
While William Saliba’s minutes have been managed, he is likely to start on Wednesday after playing 45 minutes against Newcastle, following deputy Cristhian Mosquera’s howling error which led to the Magpies’ goal.
Arsenal vs Olympiacos LIVE
Arsenal host Greek giants Olympiacos in their second Champions League fixture of the season on Wednesday.
Mikel Arteta’s men are fresh from a last-gasp 2-1 win over Newcastle in the Premier League at the weekend, but it was better late than never as Gabriel scored a 96th-minute winner to close the gap to two points to league leaders Liverpool.
They’ll be confident they can get a similar result - although ideally rather earlier in the game - against Olympiacos, who drew 0-0 with minnows Pafos in their first European fixture. But the Greek side will look to recent history at the Emirates, having won on their previous three visits.
Arsenal however are unbeaten at home this season and took three points on the road in their European opener, a 2-0 triumph over Athletic Bilbao.
Good evening
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of tonight’s Champions League match between Arsenal and Olympiacos at the Emirates.
The Gunners are looking to build on their opening win over Bilbao as they look to finish in the top eight of the league phase table, and Mikel Arteta may look to rotate the side as they welcome the Greek champions.
And we’ll have all the latest build-up and updates right here.
