William Saliba signs new long-term Arsenal contract after resisting Real Madrid interest
Saliba has agreed a new long-term deal with the Gunners and is set to remain at the club
William Saliba has signed a new long-term contract at Arsenal.
The 24-year-old centre-back had entered the final two years of his previous deal at the Gunners and The Independent reported that Real Madrid were interested in signing the France international.
But Saliba signed a contract extension on Tuesday, thought to be over five years, in what is a major boost to Mikel Arteta’s side.
Saliba and Gabriel’s defensive partnership has been key to Arsenal’s progress under Arteta with the Gunners now looking to make the next step by winning the Premier League title and challenging for the Champions League.
The Independent reported last month that Arsenal were making considerable progress on new contracts Saliba and star forward Bukayo Saka, who has also entered the final two seasons of his current deal.
Saliba was signed by Arsenal in 2019 but he did not make his debut until 2022 on the opening day of the new Premier League season. He played in all 38 Premier League games as Arsenal finished runners-up to Manchester City in 2024.
Giving his thoughts on his new deal and committing his future to Arsenal, Saliba said: “I feel proud of myself because I first signed in 2019, and now in 2025, I'm still here to extend my contract. I'm so happy.
“I feel at home. We have a good team, we have a good squad, we have good staff. The coach is perfect for me, so it's the best place to be.
“I enjoy every day when I have the chance to wear this shirt. I try to give everything, and now I’ll give even more to this club and to the fans.”
Arteta added: "William is loved by all the players and staff, and that speaks volumes about his character, commitment and attitude every day.
“Since joining us, William has grown so much, embraced responsibility, and has created a strong connection with our supporters and everyone at the club.
"We know there is still so much to come from him and will continue to work together to keep improving with the clear ambition of winning major trophies."
