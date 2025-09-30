Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

William Saliba has signed a new long-term contract at Arsenal.

The 24-year-old centre-back had entered the final two years of his previous deal at the Gunners and The Independent reported that Real Madrid were interested in signing the France international.

But Saliba signed a contract extension on Tuesday, thought to be over five years, in what is a major boost to Mikel Arteta’s side.

William Saliba is set to sign a new five-year dead

Saliba and Gabriel’s defensive partnership has been key to Arsenal’s progress under Arteta with the Gunners now looking to make the next step by winning the Premier League title and challenging for the Champions League.

The Independent reported last month that Arsenal were making considerable progress on new contracts Saliba and star forward Bukayo Saka, who has also entered the final two seasons of his current deal.

Saliba was signed by Arsenal in 2019 but he did not make his debut until 2022 on the opening day of the new Premier League season. He played in all 38 Premier League games as Arsenal finished runners-up to Manchester City in 2024.

Giving his thoughts on his new deal and committing his future to Arsenal, Saliba said: “I feel proud of myself because I first signed in 2019, and now in 2025, I'm still here to extend my contract. I'm so happy.

“I feel at home. We have a good team, we have a good squad, we have good staff. The coach is perfect for me, so it's the best place to be.

“I enjoy every day when I have the chance to wear this shirt. I try to give everything, and now I’ll give even more to this club and to the fans.”

open image in gallery ( Arsenal FC via Getty Images )

Arteta added: "William is loved by all the players and staff, and that speaks volumes about his character, commitment and attitude every day.

“Since joining us, William has grown so much, embraced responsibility, and has created a strong connection with our supporters and everyone at the club.

"We know there is still so much to come from him and will continue to work together to keep improving with the clear ambition of winning major trophies."