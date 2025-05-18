Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated

Arsenal vs Newcastle LIVE: Team news and updates from Premier League clash at the Emirates

Both sides could cement a place in next season’s Champions League with a win this afternoon

Chris Wilson
Sunday 18 May 2025 09:00 EDT
Comments
(Getty Images)

Arsenal host Newcastle United at the Emirates in the Premier League today, with both sides able to seal Champions League qualification with a win.

Arsenal start the weekend in second on 68 points, just two above the Magpies, who themselves are level on points with Chelsea and Aston Villa having played a game less than both.

Newcaslte have emerged victorious from all three meetings between the sides this season, having won 1-0 at St James Park before respective 2-0 wins in each leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final on their way to winning the trophy.

And another win would see Eddie Howe’s side leapfrog the Gunners into second, while Mikel Arteta’s side can all but secure a third consecutive second-placed finish with three points.

Follow all the build-up and updates from the Emirates below:

Recommended

Arsenal vs Newcastle LIVE

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of today’s match between Arsenal and Newcastle.

A win for either side would be enough to secure Champions League football next season, with both sides eager to end the league season on a high.

We’ll have all the latest build-up right here.

Chris Wilson18 May 2025 13:57

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in