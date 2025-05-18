Arsenal vs Newcastle LIVE: Team news and updates from Premier League clash at the Emirates
Both sides could cement a place in next season’s Champions League with a win this afternoon
Arsenal host Newcastle United at the Emirates in the Premier League today, with both sides able to seal Champions League qualification with a win.
Arsenal start the weekend in second on 68 points, just two above the Magpies, who themselves are level on points with Chelsea and Aston Villa having played a game less than both.
Newcaslte have emerged victorious from all three meetings between the sides this season, having won 1-0 at St James Park before respective 2-0 wins in each leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final on their way to winning the trophy.
And another win would see Eddie Howe’s side leapfrog the Gunners into second, while Mikel Arteta’s side can all but secure a third consecutive second-placed finish with three points.
Follow all the build-up and updates from the Emirates below:
Arsenal vs Newcastle LIVE
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of today’s match between Arsenal and Newcastle.
A win for either side would be enough to secure Champions League football next season, with both sides eager to end the league season on a high.
We’ll have all the latest build-up right here.
