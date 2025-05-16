Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has dismissed speculation of a rift with the club's new sporting director, Andrea Berta, over summer transfer targets.

Rumours circulating on social media suggested disagreements between Arteta and Berta, who replaced Edu in March, regarding the pursuit of a new striker.

Arsenal are reportedly targeting RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko, Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres, and Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak.

Arteta firmly denied any disagreements, and stated: "Well, if that happens, that means that we cannot explain ourselves well enough, and we are not clear enough on what we want, and I guarantee you that hasn’t happened.

"It didn’t happen in five and a half years with Edu, and I guarantee you it hasn’t happened with Andrea.

"But because they are good to say, ‘Look, Mikel, this is what we need.’ And I say, ‘OK, go and do it.’ And if I don’t, it’s because I will ask many questions. If it is not going to fit, I guarantee it’s not going to fit.

“We have learned a lot and some of them (transfers) have worked really well and others have not. So we have to make sure that we make the right calls. But we are all human beings and unfortunately, nobody has got a crystal ball here.

“But Andrea is someone who is very driven, very clear in his ideas, in his vision and how we want to achieve it.”

open image in gallery Alexander Isak has been linked with Arsenal following an excellent campaign with the Magpies ( (Owen Humphreys/PA) )

Arsenal head into the final two matches of the season – starting with Newcastle at the Emirates on Sunday – needing just two points to be assured of Champions League qualification for a third successive term.

However, with their superior goal difference, one point should be enough for Arsenal to secure a top-five finish.

Kai Havertz could make his first appearance since February against Newcastle, who trail Arsenal by just two points, following hamstring surgery which had looked set to rule him out for the campaign.

The German international remains Arsenal’s top scorer in the league this season with nine goals.

“We’re going to decide that tomorrow,” said Arteta when asked if Havertz will feature against third-placed Newcastle.

open image in gallery Viktor Gyokeres has enjoyed a stellar season at Sporting Lisbon as they chase the Primeira Liga ( AFP via Getty Images )

“It’s more if the medical staff, and the doctor especially, give the clearance, and then how Kai actually feels to contribute if he’s required. But we know how important Kai is for us and he looks in great shape.”

Arteta will also take a late call on Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice who both did not feature in Arsenal’s 2-2 draw against Liverpool at Anfield last Sunday.