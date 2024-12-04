Arsenal vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more from the Emirates Stadium
Mikel Arteta’s side hope to close the gap on Liverpool when they take on Ruben Amorim’s resurgent Red Devils
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Arsenal host Manchester United at the Emirates tonight in another blockbuster Premier League clash as the busy winter period begins.
The Gunners find themselves up to second in the table though they are nine points adrift of league leaders Liverpool. Mikel Arteta’s side have weathered a run of four league games without a win back-to-back victories over Nottingham Forest and West Ham. They have rediscovered their form in front of goal scoring 13 goals in three games across all competitions and will be tough to beat at home.
Ruben Amorim is tasked with doing just that. His Man Utd side are unbeaten since the Portuguese manager took charge with wins over Bodo/Glimt and Everton following a draw against Ipswich in Amorim’s first game in charge. The manager is still striving for improvements from his players but understands that a win over Arsenal will be a big boost to United’s chances of reaching to top four.
Follow all the action from the Emirates Stadium with our live blog below:
When is Arsenal vs Manchester United?
The Premier League match will kick off at 8:15pm BST on Wednesday 4 December.
Mikel Arteta vs Ruben Amorim
Who will come out on top at the Emirates Stadium this evening?
Arsenal vs Man Utd
Arsenal will look to continue their growing momentum in the Premier League against Manchester United as Ruben Amorim faces his biggest test since taking charge.
The Gunners have returned to form since Martin Odegaard came back from injury and Mikel Arteta’s side have scored five goals in their last two wins at Sporting and West Ham.
It means Arsenal look set to be Liverpool’s closest challenges for the title this season, with Arne Slot’s side opening up an 11-point lead over faltering Manchester City in the table.
United, meanwhile, are showing early promise under Amorim - who oversaw a 4-0 victory at Everton on Sunday in his first Premier League match in charge.
But facing Arsenal away from home is a different challenge - with the Gunners winning four of the last five meetings against their old rivals.
Good evening!
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Premier League action as Arsenal host Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium.
The Gunners come into the match sitting second in the table but they are nine points behind league leaders Liverpool and cannot afford to drop points in their pursuit of the title.
Man Utd meanwhile have moved up to ninth place since Ruben Amorim took charge thanks to a 1-1 draw with Ipswich and a 4-0 hammering of Everton. Amorim is aware that there are tough games ahead for his team, with this being one of them, but should they come through with a win then confidence will grow that they can challenge for the Champions League spots.
We’ll have all the team news, line-ups and updates throughout the evening so stick with us as we build up to kick off at 8.15pm.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments