Arsenal’s dangerous weapon provides first real twist in Premier League title race

A turn of Jurrien Timber’s head, and maybe a first real twist in the title race. Arsenal’s 2-0 win followed enough twists on the night itself. From a position at half-time where it looked like Liverpool would go 11 points clear, Mikel Arteta’s side have instead cut that lead to seven points. It feels like the first time that the leaders have been stripped back in months, while Arsenal are now building a real momentum.

They look like they can start to fly into one of those long unbeaten runs, even if this victory came from some of their earthier qualities. There weren’t quite the multi-angled attacks of the five-goal wins over Sporting and then West Ham United. Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United wouldn’t allow that, for their part. Arsenal instead beat them with what has become a real weapon of choice, as they scored twice from set-pieces. Amorim insisted that that was the sole “difference”.

Arteta tried to play it down - but that was maybe understandable when his team weren’t as productive in open play. He even made a point of arguing how many goals they’d scored outside of set-pieces last season. Such moments were still the one area where United didn’t defend well, and it was often pitiful. They were far too easy to get at there, and Marcus Rashford stunted his own recent momentum with the manner he gave away the corner for the clinching William Saliba goal.

As much as this first defeat will now feel like it also stunts Amorim’s momentum, though, there were positives. The one thing that can already be said about Amorim’s United is that opposition sides can no longer just drive a bus to them. And that’s not from, well, parking the bus, either. They are now very well structured, and Arsenal initially found it very difficult to work through them in open play. United were constantly closing off gaps, with everyone so well drilled. They now have a real tactical base. That led to a lot of tense moments, including one that might end up being seen as significant in the whole season.

As the players were coming out for the second half, Liverpool’s 3-2 lead over Newcastle United was announced. That led to groans all around the stadium, as the realisation that this might be the title slipping away instantly sank in. Liverpool were at that moment 10 points clear of Arsenal. If it had any effect on the players, though, it might only have galvanised them. They instantly upped it, bringing through the intensity that is starting to characterise the team again.

They needed it, which made this victory as satisfying and worthy as it was crucial.

United ensured Arsenal could barely create anything from open play in the first half. Harry Maguire had a mostly good game just shuttling out Gabriel Martinelli when required. Even Martin Odegaard had to be at his most spritely to find a few yards of space. United’s block defence were hounding him.

That meant that Arsenal’s main attacking threat was again through set-pieces, although it was initially notable that Gabriel wasn’t there. There was no one to finish them. On three occasions, Bukayo Saka offered those supreme deliveries that almost just swung in without a touch, only for United to clear. It was remarkable just how close Arsenal could get to goal without it actually going in.

Amorim said you could “feel it in the stadium - it wasn’t comfortable”.

open image in gallery William Saliba fortuitously scored Arsenal’s second goal ( John Walton/PA Wire )

There was a frustration there but also a warning.

Then came the Liverpool announcement.

Arsenal immediately upped it, and began to find space and gaps in the United mainframe. Part of that was possibly that Amorim’s side were never going to be able to sustain that structure given they are at such a formative stage as a team, but Arsenal deserve huge credit for exploiting that and exposing them.

Martinelli twice burst through. One effort on the edge of the box was skied. Arsenal were getting close. They are again getting right to Onana’s line with those corners. There was then a subtle switch. Rather than Rice sending it to the back post, he swung it to the front one.

open image in gallery Jurrien Timber’s headed finish broke the deadlock for Arsenal ( AP )

Timber was on hand to assume Gabriel’s role and glance the ball into the corner. By then, Newcastle United had equalised against Liverpool and you could just feel such a different mood around the stadium. There was relief but also release. Arsenal began to enjoy themselves. Sometimes a little too much. Oleksandr Zinchenko got himself into a mess trying to play too near his own goal, resulting in Amad Diallo picking his pocket and then having to be brought to ground just outside the box. Matthijs de Ligt forced the save of the night from David Raya with a header from the resultant free kick.

United were looking like they might start to work their way back in only for Rashford to dally too much playing near his own box. Under pressure from Odegaard, the forward tried to flick the ball up for himself to boot it away only to chip it out of play instead. Saka then offered another perfect delivery and Thomas Partey’s header was diverted in off William Saliba.

Arsenal could have scored more, as there was only one winner from that point. It also means, for the first time in a while, it looks like there are more possible winners in this Premier League season. We have a race, and a first turn.