Arsenal vs Lyon live: Gunners begin Women’s Champions League defence against eight-time winners
Arsenal begin the defence of their Women’s Champions League crown in arguably the hardest way possible tonight as they take on the competition’s most successful team Lyon in a mouthwatering opener.
Renee Slegers guided the Gunners to a first European title in 18 years last term, stunning Spanish goliaths Barcelona as they eked out a 1-0 win in Lisbon, courtesy of Stina Blackstenius’ 74th-minute winner.
A new type of pressure now sits on their shoulders as they seek to retain the trophy, beginning their campaign with the mammoth test of eight-time Champions League winners Lyon, who they overcame in the semi-final on their route to triumph last term.
But while the French giants have started the 2025/26 season in formidable fashion - winning four from four and scoring 19 goals in the French top flight - Arsenal will need to find some form at Meadow Park, having drawn two and lost one in their last three outings.
Follow all the latest build-up, team news and minute-by-minute updates from the match in our live blog below:
Is the WSL title already slipping away from Arsenal?
Arsenal’s performances haven’t been to the standard that coach Renee Slegers would want so far this season.
The Gunners have won two, drawn two and lost one of their opening five matches, though that loss came away to a talented Manchester City side on the weekend weekend.
With Chelsea looking unlikely to slip up, dreams of a WSL title are already beginning to fade. But just like last term, domestic imperfections can be easily forgotten if they step up to the plate in Europe.
The almighty test of Lyon
Opening nights don’t get much harder than this in women’s football.
Lyon are the most successful Women’s Champions League side of all time, boasting a staggering eight titles under their belt.
It’s no surprise that Arsenal had to go through them on their way to triumph in Lisbon last year, with a stunning away leg performance seeing them knock the French goliaths out and progress to the final.
However, Lyon have started the new campaign in typically formidable fashion. Four wins from four in the French top flight, scoring 19 goals in the process, paints a picture of the challenge that awaits Arsenal tonight.
How Renee Slegers and Arsenal masterminded the ‘game of our lives’ to take down Barcelona
The game plan was prepared, the video analysis had been cut and the tactics board was set out, ready to go. The substitutes, including the two players who would combine to become Arsenal’s match-winners, had received their roles for the week before the Women’s Champions League final: they would pretend to play like Barcelona, to deploy their shape in training and replicate their attacking movements, rotations and overloads against Arsenal’s starting line-up.
Arsenal felt ready as they arrived at the Jose Alvalade Stadium. On the day of the club’s biggest game in a generation, against the best team in the world, there was a sense of calm. They were relaxed and knew the work had been done.
But having a plan is one thing, executing it is another. In Lisbon, Arsenal pulled off both to absolute perfection as Renee Slegers and her coaching staff masterminded the 1-0 victory over Barcelona, shutting out a side that had scored 112 goals in 30 league games this season.
Jamie Braidwood’s analysis from that fabled night in Lisbon:
Predicted line-ups
Arsenal XI: Van Domselaar; Fox, Wubben-Moy, Catley; Little, Pelova; Kelly, Caldentey, Foord; Russo
Lyon XI: Endler; Tarciane, Renard, Engen, Bacha; Albert, Heaps; Chawinga, Dumornay, Brand; Katoto
Team news
Arsenal remain without England captain Leah Williamson in defence, but Chloe Kelly could come into the starting line-up after her goal in the defeat to Manchester City on Saturday.
Lyon, meanwhile, will recall numerous key stars after making wholesale changes for the 8-1 win over Lens last time out. Wendie Renard, Selma Bacha, Lindsey Heaps and Jule Brand are among those who could come into the starting lineup, while star striker Marie-Antoinette Katoto will remain a key source of threat.
Is Arsenal vs Lyon on TV?
Arsenal’s clash with Lyon in the Women’s Champions League kicks off at 8pm BST on Tuesday 7 October at Meadow Park in London.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the UK can watch the game on Disney+, with subscriptions starting at £5.99 per month.
Arsenal vs Lyon LIVE
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Arsenal’s Women’s Champions League opener against French goliaths Lyon.
The Gunners are the defending champions in Europe’s premier competition, with Renee Slegers guiding the Gunners to a first European title in 18 years last term.
But against the Champions League’s most successful side Lyon, they are tasked with an almighty test to kick off the new campaign, one made harder by the contrasting form of both teams.
Stay tuned for all the latest build-up and team news ahead of the match.
