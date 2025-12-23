Arsenal vs Crystal Palace live: Carabao Cup semi-final spot up for grabs as Arteta makes call on Gyokeres
Arsenal and Palace were meant to clash last week before fixture congestion forced the move
The Carabao Cup quarter-finals will finally wrap up tonight as Arsenal clash with Crystal Palace in their rescheduled tie.
The two sides were originally meant to meet last Tuesday, but with Palace facing the mildly ludicrous prospect of playing four games in eight days in mid-December, the Eagles were given something of a reprieve as the game was pushed back a week.
It means Mikel Arteta and Oliver Glasner go into tonight’s match at the Emirates knowing the road to Wembley that lies ahead, with a tantalising two-leg semi-final with Chelsea awaiting the winner.
On the other side of the draw, Manchester City will face Newcastle who respectively dispatched Brentford and Fulham to ensure the last four wouldn’t be an all-London affair.
Early team news
Gabriel Jesus could start while Eberechi Eze, Christian Norgaard, Noni Madueke, and Myles Lewis-Skelly could also feature after not playing against Everton. But the Gunners remain without defenders Gabriel Magalhaes, Ben White and Cristian Mosquera.
Palace remain without Daniel Munoz and Daichi Kamada while they be without Ismaila Sarr due to the Africa Cup of Nations for the foreseeable - and the Eagles making further changes to rest key players cannot be ruled out.
When is Arsenal v Crystal Palace?
The Carabao Cup quarter-final will kick off at 8pm GMT on Tuesday 23 December at the Emirates.
How can I watch it?
It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, as well as free-to-air on ITV.
His side were thrashed 4-1 by Leeds on Saturday night while Arsenal reclaimed top spot in the Premier League with a 1-0 win at Everton.
Both teams could make changes to their starting line-ups for the final match before Christmas - with Mikel Arteta already confirming that Gabriel Jesus could make his first start in almost a year.
