Arsenal vs Brentford LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups ahead of Emirates clash
The Gunners believe they still have a chance of winning the title despite trailing Liverpool by 11 points
Arsenal host Brentford in Saturday’s late Premier League kick off with the aim of keeping the pressure on Liverpool in the title race.
A 1-1 draw with Everton last weekend initially looked as though the Gunners would drop more ground to Arne Slot’s Reds but Liverpool were beaten by Fulham and Arsenal moved a point closer to their rivals. Mikel Arteta’s men will need something similar to happen this week as well though their task will be to claim all three points at home to the Bees.
Arsenal come into the match on the back of a 3-0 demolition of Real Madrid but Arteta will have one eye on the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie so could rest some of his key players.
Brentford, meanwhile, sit 12th in the table and are attempting to end the season on a high. They held Chelsea to a goalless draw last time out but will face a trickier time of things at the Emirates this evening.
Follow all the Premier League action with our live blog below:
Brentford team news
Rico Henry was back in the Brentford matchday squad for their last fixture against Chelsea, a welcome return from a long-term injury. He could be in contention to feature in North London.
Fabio Carvalho, Joshua Dasilva, Igor Thiago, Aaron Hickey and Gustavo Nunes remain out.
Arsenal team news
Arsenal may well freshen up their side after an emotionally and physically draining night against Real Madrid, with hopes of a title triumph all but gone despite a slip up for Liverpool last weekend.
Leandro Trossard, Ethan Nwaneri and Ben White are perhaps among those in line for starts.
Is Arsenal vs Brentford on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch
Arsenal vs Brentford is due to kick off at 5.30pm BST on Saturday 12 April at the Emirates Stadium.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage on the channels from 5pm BST. Subscribers can stream the action via Sky Go.
Arsenal vs Brentford LIVE
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of today’s Premier League clash between Arsenal and Brentford.
Arsenal will hope to continue the positive vibes brought by a famous Champions League night as they strive to keep momentum going into their second leg against Real Madrid next week.
Brentford, meanwhile, are one of a congested crop of teams battling to get back into the top half and looking to perhaps force their way into the chase for European places.
All the build-up, right here.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments