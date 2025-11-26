Arsenal face Bayern this evening ( Arsenal FC via Getty Images )

Arsenal and Bayern Munich are two of only three teams with perfect Champions League records this season and they meet at the Emirates tonight as Harry Kane returns to north London.

The Gunners are in a buoyant mood after thumping Tottenham 4-1 to move six points clear at the top of the Premier League and they will go to second-placed Chelsea on Sunday looking to increase that advantage.

But before then, Mikel Arteta’s side face another huge test as they take on the German champions, who have caused Arsenal plenty of heartache in this competition over the years.

Both teams have won all four games they have played in the Champions League this season with Bayern impressively defeating holders Paris Saint-Germain away from home last time out.

Will Arsenal make it five from five or can Bayern halt their momentum? Follow live build-up and updates from the Champions League below: