Independent
Voices
Champions League 2025/26: Standings and full league-phase table

Who is leading the race to the knockout stages?

Lawrence Ostlere
Wednesday 26 November 2025 11:06 EST
What they are all playing for: the Champions League trophy
What they are all playing for: the Champions League trophy (Reuters)

The 2025/26 Champions League is well underway as 36 teams battle for qualification to the knockout rounds.

The tournament’s modern format sees each club play eight fixtures – against two clubs from each of the four pots in the draw. The Premier League has six teams in the Champions League this season: Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham, Newcastle and Chelsea.

The top eight sides will advance automatically to the round of 16, while the teams who finish between ninth and 24th in the table will advance to a play-off round, played out over two legs.

Champions League league phase dates

The final matchday will be played on one night on Wednesday 28 January 2026, with all 18 matches kicking off at the same time.

Matchday 1: 16–18 September 2025

Matchday 2: 30 September–1 October 2025

Matchday 3: 21/22 October 2025

Matchday 4: 4/5 November 2025

Matchday 5: 25/26 November 2025

Matchday 6: 9/10 December 2025

Matchday 7: 20/21 January 2026

Matchday 8: 28 January 2026

Champions League knockout phase dates

Knockout phase play-offs: 17/18 & 24/25 February 2026

Round of 16: 10/11 & 17/18 March 2026

Quarter-finals: 7/8 & 14/15 April 2026

Semi-finals: 28/29 April & 5/6 May 2026

Final: 30 May 2026 (Budapest)

