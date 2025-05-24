Arsenal vs Barcelona LIVE: Underdog Gunners face huge task in Women’s Champions League final
Arsenal will play their biggest game in a generation as Barcelona target a hat-trick of titles
Arsenal take on holders Barcelona in the Women’s Champions League final in Lisbon as the Gunners attempt to become the first English team to win the tournament since their historic victory 18 years ago.
Arsenal are through to their first European final since winning the Uefa Women’s Cup in 2007, but face the new dominant force of European football in reigning champions Barcelona. The Spanish side will be playing in their fifth final in a row, and are targeting a hat-trick of titles in Lisbon.
Arsenal have taken a rollercoaster route to the final with head coach Renee Slegers taking over in mid-season and the Gunners requiring dramatic comebacks to defeat Real Madrid and eight-time Champions League winners Lyon in the knockout rounds.
Barcelona continued to deny English champions Chelsea, with an 8-2 aggregate victory over the unbeaten treble winners in the semi-finals underlining the scale of Arsenal’s task. Arsenal’s player of the year Mariona Caldentey will face her former team, having won a third Champions League with Barcelona in last year’s final.
Follow all the updates from the Women’s Champions League final in Lisbon. You can watch all the action on streaming platform DAZN in the UK for FREE.
Arsenal 0-0 Barcelona
9 minutes: Chance! Pina goes down under Kelly’s challenge, but play continues.
Pajor heads just wide, a real let-off for Arsenal after a chaotic spell.
Arsenal 0-0 Barcelona
6 minutes: Arsenal have edged the early attacking moments - limited, but encouraging.
Barcelona haven’t come out flying and the Gunners have stood firm at the back.
Now it’s about keeping that up for the next 85 minutes.
Arsenal 0-0 Barcelona
3 minutes: Arsenal start on the front foot.
Foord presses high to win possession but her pass doesn’t find a teammate. A lively, determined opening.
Fox tries to spark something down the far flank, but Arsenal's movement isn’t helping - runners pulling away.
She manages to earn a throw-in. Maanum and Caldentey need to drop in and help steady things for the visitors. It’s a great start for Arsenal, who seem to be upsetting Barcelona’s Rhythm.
Kick-Off! Arsenal 0-0 Barcelona
And we're underway.
What can Arsenal deliver on the biggest stage?
Russo’s standout season
Alessia Russo has been in top form this campaign, netting 12 goals in the Women’s Super League and adding another eight in European competition.
She’ll be a crucial figure if Arsenal are to make any sort of impact today in Lisbon.
How to watch Women's Champions League final
The final is being shown live on streaming platform DAZN in the UK, where you can watch all the action for FREE.
It will also be shown live on TNT Sports 1 and on Discovery+, where a live stream will be available for TNT Sports customers.
Goal-scoring prowess
Barcelona lead the scoring charts in the 2024/25 UEFA Women’s Champions League with 44 goals, just one shy of Wolfsburg’s record for a single season set in 2013/14.
Clàudia Pina, the competition’s top scorer this season, is one goal short of equalling Alexia Putellas’ record of 11 goals in a single campaign, set in 2021/22.
Barcelona’s bid for history
A victory in Lisbon would make them just the third club to win four or more titles, joining the elite company of Lyon (eight) and Frankfurt (four).
They are the only club to have won both the men's and women's Champions League, underlining their unique status in European football.
Additionally, Barcelona remain the only Spanish team to have won or even reached the Women’s Champions League final.
The Blaugrana are also chasing their first-ever streak of ten consecutive wins in a single Champions League campaign, underscoring their current form and ambition.
Arsenal making history
Arsenal made history this season by becoming the first team to win three knockout ties after losing the first leg - overcoming Häcken, Real Madrid, and Lyon.
They are also the first team to reach the final under the current competition format starting from round 1, highlighting their remarkable resilience and consistency throughout the campaign.
Adding to their strength, Mariona Caldentey brings invaluable experience to the squad, having played in five Women’s Champions League finals with Barcelona before joining Arsenal in summer 2024.
Record-breaking campaign
By reaching the final from round 1, Arsenal will play a record 15 matches in a single season, surpassing Lyon’s previous best of 13 matches in 2021/22.
This will be Arsenal’s first-ever European game held in Portugal, adding a new chapter to their continental history.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments