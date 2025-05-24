Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal became the first English side to win the Women’s Champions League in 18 years as Stina Blackstenius' goal proved the difference against holders Barcelona in Lisbon.

It was Arsenal who won it back in 2007 but they came into the final as clear underdogs against a Barcelona side who were eyeing up their third title in a row.

Tireless work at the back kept the holders at bay in the face of constant pressure before substitutes Beth Mead and Blackstenius turned the game on its head and Blackstenius netted the historic winner.

Finally, Arsenal's wait for another European crown is over. Manager Renee Slegers delivered a masterclass against the three-time champions and sealed a triumph no other Women's Super League club has accomplished.

Here is how the Arsenal players rated in the Women’s Champions League final

Daphne van Domselaar, 7

Dealt with a couple of difficult Barca efforts and was brave in coming it to catch or punch crosses sent into the area. Defence kept much away but there when needed.

Emily Fox, 8

Had a lot of difficult marking to do on the left but did her job excellently. Made some neat overlapping runs. Moved across the box when called upon and put in a lot of effort.

Leah Williamson, 9

Superb performance from the England captain. Faced constant pressure from the Barcelona forwards but never faltered and made sure the defence kept their shape. Matched Ewa Pajor's physicality. A standout display.

open image in gallery England captain Leah Williamson produced a typically all-action display ( REUTERS )

Steph Catley, 8

Another excellent defensive showing. Was not afraid to move up the pitch when needed, too, and kept looking to create attacking moves. Made important clearances when needed.

Katie McCabe, 8

Non-stop effort at the back and always looking to be creative and counter-attack. Would carry the ball up the field when Catley linked play. Made many crucial tackles.

Kim Little, 7

The captain is an ever-present for Arsenal and always does her role well. Tracked the runs of the Barca midfield, made interceptions and looked to be creative. Flourished after the second-half substitutions.

Mariona Caldentey, 7

The ex-Barcelona midfielder often went about her business quietly but was instrumental. Part of a great defensive duo in midfield with Little when needed but pressed high up the pitch and overturned possession too. Very composed.

open image in gallery Mariona Caldentey won the trophy against her former team ( Getty Images )

Chloe Kelly, 5

Has had a great second half of the season but did not do much in Lisbon. Pressed relatively well but rarely made it into the box and did not create many chances.

Frida Maanum, 6

Arsenal's forwards did not get much time on the ball and Maanum was one of those. Was offside but sent in a great delivery leading to the disallowed goal. A few well-timed runs and attempts to create chances, but little troubled Barca.

Caitlin Foord, 7

Always looking to get into the Barcelona box, especially after things opened up late on. Her workrate was particularly impressive and she made some big tackles after sprinting to help out at the back. Tireless.

Alessia Russo, 6

Did not get much of the ball and did not muster much to trouble Barcelona. However, as always, she made it tough for the opposition to play out from the back, applying pressure up top. Did not get the service to trouble the goal.

Substitues

Stina Blackstenius, 9

Arsenal's saviour on a difficult night in Lisbon. Her side changed shape after she came on and they were immediately far more threatening. Made excellent runs, worked openings for herself. Most importantly, she did what was needed to deliver the winner when given the chance. A real game-changer.

open image in gallery Stina Blackstenius fired the winner ( AFP via Getty Images )

Beth Mead, 9

Like Blackstenius, Mead made an immediate impact. Arsenal may have had more luck if she was on the pitch from the beginning, but her perfect dribbling and eye for goal was crucial after coming on. Played an expertly-weighted pass to Blackstenius to set up the winner.

Lina Hurtig, 6

Introduced late on and put in effort to help see out victory.