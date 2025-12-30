Arsenal v Aston Villa live: Declan Rice the latest Gunners injury fear before clash with Premier League title rivals
Arsenal host Aston Villa in a meeting of Premier League title challengers as Mikel Arteta’s side bid for revenge and look to snap the 11-game winning run of Unai Emery’s visitors.
Villa’s dramatic 2-1 win at Chelsea on Saturday means they arrive at the Emirates just three points behind the Premier League leaders - having defeated the Gunners just a few weeks ago thanks to a last-gasp Emi Buendia strike at Villa Park.
Arsenal came through a 2-1 win over Brighton to maintain their advantage but Arteta was left concerned as Riccardo Calafiori added to their list of defensive absentees. Now there are rumours that Declan Rice also injured himself against Brighton and may be forced to miss tonight’s clash, adding to the list of concerns. There is at least hope, however, that the returning Gabriel Magalhaes could start after appearing from the bench against the Seagulls.
Under former Arsenal boss Emery, Villa have enjoyed a good record at the Emirates, winning here two season ago before coming from two goals down to draw 2-2 last year.
Follow live updates from Arsenal v Aston Villa, below
Unai Emery maintained "it does not make sense" to label his side Premier League title challengers before Tuesday's clash at Arsenal.
Villa won a club record-equalling 11th straight game in all competitions - their eighth in the top flight - by beating Chelsea 2-1 at Stamford Bridge on Saturday to climb third in the table.
Emery, whose side will go level on points with the Gunners with victory, have a chance to prove their title credentials - but the Spaniard is not getting carried away with the hype.
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said the club are prepared to ease their injury problems by “actively looking” at signing new players when the transfer window reopens later this week.
Arteta could be without as many as four defenders for his side’s pivotal Premier League match against Aston Villa at the Emirates on Tuesday.
Jurrien Timber, Riccardo Calafiori, Ben White and Cristhian Mosquera were all unavailable for Arsenal’s nervy win over Brighton on Saturday, which kept them two points clear of title rivals Manchester City at the top of the table.
What is the Aston Villa team news?
Aston Villa will likely reward Ollie Watkins with a start following his brace at Stamford Bridge, though Emery must come up with alternatives for Matty Cash and Boubacar Kamara, who both triggered suspensions after being booked against the Blues. Tyrone Mings, Pau Torres and Ross Barkley remain out, while Evann Guessand is at the Africa Cup of Nations.
Predicted line-up: Martinez; Bogarde, Konsa, Lindelof, Maatsen; Onana, Tielemans; McGinn, Buendia, Rogers; Watkins.
What is the Arsenal team news?
Mikel Arteta’s defensive injury crisis was exacerbated on the weekend, with Jurrien Timber missing out against Brighton after “landing awkwardly” before Riccardo Calafiori sustained an injury in the warm-up.
Ben White and Cristhian Mosquera have also been absent throughout the festive period, while there are now rumours that Declan Rice – who was forced to cover at right-back last time out – has now also been added to the injury list and will miss tonight’s clash.
However, a return to the starting XI could be imminent for Gabriel after the Brazilian featured off the bench against the Seagulls.
Predicted line-up: Raya; Hincapie, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Zubimendi, Odegaard, Eze; Saka, Gyokeres, Trossard
When is Arsenal vs Aston Villa?
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the UK will be able to watch the match live on Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 6:30pm. It will also be available to stream on Sky Go.
If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
The Premier League meeting between Arsenal and Aston Villa kicks off at 8:15pm on Tuesday 30 December at the Emirates Stadium in London.
Good evening
Aston Villa have the opportunity to prove their title credentials as they bid to derail Arsenal’s own challenge in a mouthwatering Premier League clash.
Unai Emery’s side, who endured a stuttered start to the 2025/26 campaign, have gone beyond all expectations as they find themselves third in the table going into the new year, sitting seven points above fourth-placed Liverpool after coming from behind to beat Chelsea on Saturday.
Boasting an astonishing 11-game win streak in all competitions, they could go level on points with leaders Arsenal with a win at the Emirates, who have begun to show jitters in unconvincing wins over Brighton and Wolves in the past month.
The Gunners, meanwhile, will be out for revenge against Villa, who nabbed a stoppage-time win in the West Midlands less than four weeks ago in the reverse fixture.
