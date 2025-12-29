Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Unai Emery rubbishes Aston Villa title talk: ‘It does not make sense’

Aston Villa have won 11 on the trot and will face leaders Arsenal on Tuesday with a chance to prove their title credentials

Unai Emery has guided Aston Villa into something of a title race
Unai Emery has guided Aston Villa into something of a title race (REUTERS)

Unai Emery maintained "it does not make sense" to label his side Premier League title challengers before Tuesday's clash at Arsenal.

Villa won a club record-equalling 11th straight game in all competitions - their eighth in the top flight - by beating Chelsea 2-1 at Stamford Bridge on Saturday to climb third in the table.

Emery, whose side will go level on points with the Gunners with victory, have a chance to prove their title credentials - but the Spaniard is not getting carried away with the hype.

He said: "You were making the same question two years ago. We had 39 points on game 19 and we finished fourth, in the Champions League position.

Ollie Watkins, right, turned the game on its head to deliver Aston Villa a huge win at Chelsea
Ollie Watkins, right, turned the game on its head to deliver Aston Villa a huge win at Chelsea (PA Wire)

"Of course, that was fantastic, but speaking about the title for me does not make sense for us. Now, in December, it does not make sense.

"Of course, we are motivated, but, for the moment, we have momentum for the match we want to play (on Tuesday).

"There is three points difference between them and us, this is our motivation, but if we are thinking today about 38 (games) - then life is passing and we are not enjoying."

Villa will be without suspended pair Matty Cash and Boubacar Kamara, who both serve one-game bans after receiving their fifth yellow cards of the season against Chelsea.

Ollie Watkins is hoping to return to the starting line-up after stepping off the bench at Stamford Bridge to fire a second-half double.

