Independent
BulletinTrump latest
Is Arsenal vs AC Milan on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch preseason friendly

The Gunners take on Milan in their first pre-season friendly in Singapore on Wednesday

Chris Wilson
Wednesday 23 July 2025 03:59 EDT
Mikel Arteta is hoping for perfect preparations as he looks to land a first league title
Mikel Arteta is hoping for perfect preparations as he looks to land a first league title (Getty Images)

Arsenal face AC Milan in a pre-season friendly in Singapore today, with Mikel Arteta hoping to get a look at new signings, promising youngsters and even established first-team players ahead of the new season.

The Gunners are bidding to put three consecutive second-place league finishes behind them in the 2025/26 season, with a major trophy now nearly a necessity for the club and for Arteta after a series of near-misses.

And the club certainly look to have begun preparations well, with plenty of transfer activity including the signings of Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard and Kepa Arrizabalaga.

While the club have been more active in the transfer window in recent days, this match arrives too soon for new signings Viktor Gyokeres and Noni Madueke, who will have to wait until at least Sunday to make their first appearances.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is Arsenal vs AC Milan?

The match will take place at 12.30pm BST (7.30pm local time) on Wednesday, 23 July at the National Stadium in Singapore.

How can I watch it?

The match will not be televised live in the UK. Subscribers can stream the game for £4.99 via the club’s website (Arsenal.com) and the club’s official app.

Team news

Fans hoping to get a glimpse of Viktor Gyokeres will be disappointed, as the new striker has not yet completed his move to the club.

Nevertheless, some new faces could be in action, with Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard and Kepa having all been included in the 30-man squad for the tour of Asia, alongside 15-year-old duo Max Dowman and Marli Salmon. Gabriel could also make his first Gunners appearance since April.

For Milan, Luka Modric is still enjoying time off following his World Cup commitments, though star names including Rafael Leao will be present in Singapore.

Arsenal’s pre-season fixture list

All kick-off times BST

July 23: AC Milan - Singapore National Stadium, Singapore, 12:30pm

July 27: Newcastle United - Singapore National Stadium, Singapore, 12:30pm

July 31: Tottenham Hotspur - Kai Tak Stadium, Hong Kong, 12:30pm

August 6: Villarreal - Emirates Stadium, London , 6pm

August 9: Athletic Bilbao - Emirates Stadium, London , 5pm

