Transfer news live: Arsenal plan Gyokeres medical, Ekitike flies in to join Liverpool, Man United reignite Sesko interest

'Fantastic' Mbeumo deserves Manchester United move - Frank

The summer transfer window rolls on as Premier League clubs and those around Europe look to add to their squads ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Liverpool are on the verge of signing Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt. A £79m deal has been hashed out for the former Paris Saint-Germain striker, who is on Merseyside to complete a medical. The Reds have beaten off interest from Newcastle to secure his signature after the Magpies held firm over Alexander Isak.

Manchester United have completed the signing of Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford, joining Matheus Cunha in Ruben Amorim’s new-look attack. The club will now focus on outgoings as Marcus Rashford looks set for a loan move to Barcelona while Jadon Sancho is drawing interest from Juventus.

Elsewhere, Arsenal have finally made a breakthrough in negotiations for Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres, closing out a deal worth £63m after seeing off competition from Man United who considered a late push for the forward. Xavi Simons is also a target, but Chelsea are accelerating their pursuit for the Dutchman and are set to enter club-to-club talks with RB Leipzig.

All the latest updates, rumours and done deals will be covered in the blog below: