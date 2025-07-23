Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated

Transfer news live: Arsenal plan Gyokeres medical, Ekitike flies in to join Liverpool, Man United reignite Sesko interest

Latest transfer news and rumours as Liverpool close in on the signing of Hugo Ekitike

Miguel Delaney
Chief Football Writer
,Richard Jolly,Chris Wilson
Wednesday 23 July 2025 03:20 EDT
Comments
'Fantastic' Mbeumo deserves Manchester United move - Frank

The summer transfer window rolls on as Premier League clubs and those around Europe look to add to their squads ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Liverpool are on the verge of signing Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt. A £79m deal has been hashed out for the former Paris Saint-Germain striker, who is on Merseyside to complete a medical. The Reds have beaten off interest from Newcastle to secure his signature after the Magpies held firm over Alexander Isak.

Manchester United have completed the signing of Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford, joining Matheus Cunha in Ruben Amorim’s new-look attack. The club will now focus on outgoings as Marcus Rashford looks set for a loan move to Barcelona while Jadon Sancho is drawing interest from Juventus.

Elsewhere, Arsenal have finally made a breakthrough in negotiations for Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres, closing out a deal worth £63m after seeing off competition from Man United who considered a late push for the forward. Xavi Simons is also a target, but Chelsea are accelerating their pursuit for the Dutchman and are set to enter club-to-club talks with RB Leipzig.

All the latest updates, rumours and done deals will be covered in the blog below:

What is really going on inside the confusing Alexander Isak transfer saga?

Newcastle United may be insistent that Alexander Isak is not for sale, and Eddie Howe may be cautiously asserting his confidence that the Swede will “be here at the start of the season”, but there is a lot more uncertainty within the club. Many are worried. A feeling is growing that Isak’s head has been turned, with that accentuated by the club’s frustrations in the transfer market. The 25-year-old is coming into his prime, and just qualifying for the Champions League is no longer enough.

No matter what else Howe says, it is hardly encouraging that the manager admits he has “to send him home” from a pre-season friendly “due to the speculation around him”. That is a strange and conspicuous decision in such circumstances. Some teammates won’t even be drawn on his future. There were still other alarm-bell lines from Howe, even as he maintained Isak is “happy at Newcastle”. Among them were “I respect a player’s career and how short it is”.

What is really going on inside the confusing Alexander Isak transfer saga?

Despite assurances from Eddie Howe that Isak will remain at Newcastle, the 25-year-old has been linked with a move away and may need to force the club’s hand in order to secure a switch
Chris Wilson23 July 2025 08:18

Breakthrough! Arsenal set to seal Gyokeres

We start with some of yesterday’s biggest news...

Arsenal have made a major breakthrough in their negotiations for Viktor Gyokeres, finally agreeing a fee with Sporting CP, who fought hard for what they considered a fair price.

Arsenal have agreed to a package worth up to £63m for the Swedish forward. Their long search for a No9 is nearly over.

Chris Wilson23 July 2025 08:14

Good morning

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live transfer news blog.

We’ll bring you all the latest updates, rumours and breaking transfer news, with several clubs including Liverpool and Arsenal on the verge of sealing huge deals and the rumour mill in full flow for several Premier League and European teams.

Chris Wilson23 July 2025 08:12

