Arne Slot gives Trent Alexander-Arnold update after Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah deals

Arne Slot has provided an update on the contract situation of Trent Alexander-Arnold after the club tied down Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk to new deals.

Liverpool have been pushing to renew Alexander-Arnold’s contract all season with the 26-year-old’s current deal expiring in the summer.

However, no agreement has been reached and Alexander-Arnold now looks penned on for a move to Real Madrid ahead of next season, joining compatriot Jude Bellingham at the Santiago Bernabeu as a free agent.

He has been absent from Liverpool action for the last month after suffering an ankle injury against PSG, but returned to training earlier this week.

And for Slot, Alexander-Arnold’s return from fitness is the only thing he is willing to discuss in regard to his star scouser.

“No, I think you would be surprised if I answered differently to the rest of the season,” he said when pressed about contract talks. “It is for hours the same answer: we don't talk about these things when they are not done and they are not.

"Trent is coming back from injury and trained with us this week, he has shown his commitment and he shows me what a player he is when he is on the pitch and how much he works hard to be back with the team and the fans of Liverpool. Everyone who watches football knows he is an incredible full-back for this club, so let's see what the future brings.

“Trent is not ready to start but if things go well today and tomorrow, he might - might - be on the bench. First session with the team was Wednesday, so not able to start but let's see if he can join us. It would be nice if he is with us."

The Reds are holding out on a slither of hope that Alexander-Arnold will follow suit of captain Van Dijk and talisman Salah in signing extensions, who have both put pen to paper over the past week in a major boost for the club.

Slot has remained coy all season when discussing the trio’s respective contract standoffs, vowing to only shed light once an official announcement is made.

Liverpool could win the title on Sunday if they beat relegation-destined Leicester and Arsenal lose to fellow strugglers Ipswich.

But providing Arsenal don’t suffer a shock, the Reds will hope to go within one win of a record-equalling 20th Premier League crown with victory at the King Power Stadium.