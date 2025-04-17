How Liverpool could win the Premier League title this weekend
The Reds are 13 points clear of Arsenal with six games to come
Liverpool are in touching distance of securing the Premier League title after Virgil van Dijk’s late header earned the Reds a 2-1 win over West Ham at Anfield.
The Reds are now 13 points clear at the top after Arsenal dropped more points at home to Brentford last weekend.
Mikel Arteta’s side are only able to obtain a maximum of 81 points, with six games left to play. Liverpool are now up to 76 points, so they now need just six more to make mathematically certain of the title.
But it could be all over on Easter weekend...
When could Liverpool win the Premier League?
Two more wins would be enough to win the title, even if Arsenal win all of their games.
Liverpool could even be crowned champions this weekend if Arsenal lose their next league fixture at Ipswich, and Arne Slot’s side then see off Leicester at the King Power Stadium on Easter Sunday.
If Arsenal do not slip up, and Liverpool win their next two, the triumph would come against Tottenham at Anfield on 27 April. That’s then followed by a trip to Chelsea on Sunday 4 May.
It also likely that Liverpool could build a mathematically unassailable lead before facing the Gunners - leaving Arsenal potentially having to roll out the guard of honour for the Reds on 11 May.
Remaining Premier League fixtures
Liverpool and Arsenal have six games to go. Each side’s remaining fixtures are as follows:
Liverpool
Points: 76 (played 32)
Points per game (PPG): 2.35
Remaining opponents’ PPG: 1.37
Arsenal
Points: 63 (played 32)
Points per game (PPG): 1.96
Remaining opponents’ PPG: 1.35
