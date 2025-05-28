Arne Slot pulls out of awards dinner after Liverpool parade incident

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool manager Arne Slot thanked the football community for their support following the incident at the club’s title parade, with the Dutchman pulling out of an awards dinner in solidarity with those affected.

Slot was named manager of the year and Premier League manager of the year at the League Managers Association (LMA) Awards on Tuesday evening after leading the Anfield club to a 20th top-flight title.

He was not, however, in attendance at the ceremony in London having made the decision to stay away in support of those impacted. More than 50 people required treatment in hospital, with 11 remaining under medical care, after a car was driven into a crowd on Water Street in the city centre on Monday.

“As you will know, a shocking incident took place in Liverpool yesterday, one that left dozens of men, women and children who had attended our parade injured, and as a result I have had to withdraw from the event out of solidarity with all affected,” Slot said in a statement.

“This is not a decision I have taken lightly but it is one that I feel is absolutely right given the seriousness of the situation. I hope that I have your understanding in this regard.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the wider football community, including the LMA itself, the Premier League and many clubs who will be represented tonight, for the support we have received over the last 24 hours. Football is and always should be a game built on rivalry, but it is also a great source of comradeship, especially at times like this.”

“I would also like to pay tribute to the emergency services and other authorities in Liverpool who swung into action as soon as the incident happened. Along with the supporters and bystanders who helped one another in an hour of need, I think everyone involved in the aftermath deserves the gratitude of all of us.”

Slot enjoyed an outstanding first campaign on Merseyside after succeeding Jurgen Klopp last summer, with his side wrapping up the title with several games to spare.

Klopp was one of five managers inducted into the LMA Hall of Fame 1000 Club, with Jose Mourinho, David Moyes, Ian Holloway and Mick McCarthy also recognised for managing 1000 competitive matches in their careers.

Sonia Bompastor was named Women’s Super League Manager of the Year after leading Chelsea through an unbeaten campaign, while Daniel Farke earned the Championship Manager of the Year gong after Leeds won the second division to return to the Premier League.

Birmingham’s Chris Davies and Doncaster’s Grant McCann also won awards following promotions from League One and Two respectively.