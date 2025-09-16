Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arne Slot has confirmed that Alexander Isak will be in the squad for Liverpool’s Champions League opener against Atletico Madrid, but is “100 per cent sure” he will not play 90 minutes.

Isak joined Liverpool in a British-record £125m deal on deadline day, bringing an end to the saga of the summer that saw the Swede go on strike at Newcastle.

The striker has yet to feature for the Reds having not played club football since the end of last season and was not in the matchday squad that scraped victory over Burnley on the weekend.

Slot, however, has revealed that there is a strong chance that he will make his debut against Atletico on Wednesday.

"Definitely a chance because he's in the squad,” he said at his press conference ahead of the Anfield clash. “The chance to play, I would usually say 99.9 per cent sure but I can say 100 per cent sure he will not play 90 minutes but he's part of the squad.

"It's already a Champions League game to look forward to but if people look forward to his playing time that could mean that could happen tomorrow as well.”

On the potential of Isak starting the game, Slot added: “The only thing we’re sure of is he will not play 90.”