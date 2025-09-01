Liverpool complete £125m signing of Alexander Isak from Newcastle in British record transfer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool have smashed the British transfer record by signing Alexander Isak from Newcastle for £125m.

The Sweden international, who has signed a six-year deal at Anfield and will take the No 9 shirt formerly worn by players such as Ian Rush, Robbie Fowler and Fernando Torres, has said he wants to “win everything” with his new club.

Newcastle, who had insisted that Isak was not for sale, eventually allowed the 25-year-old to leave after he went on strike and accused them of breaking promises to them and then they were able to sign replacements.

Manager Eddie Howe had wanted to bring in two strikers and succeeded in the final day of the transfer window, breaking the club record by signing Nick Woltemade from Stuttgart for an initial £69m and then Yoane Wissa from Brentford for £50m.

Isak said: “It has been a long journey to get here but I am super-happy to be a part of this team, this club and everything it stands for. It’s something I’m proud of and really looking forward to. I’m just happy it’s done and that I can get back to work.

“I’m looking forward to seeing my teammates and the fans and getting back out there. I think I have a lot to give, I think I have a lot to improve but I always want to give as much as possible to the team, mainly goals but much more than that as well. I want to win everything.”

Isak’s arrival takes Liverpool’s summer spending to around £430m, a record for a British club in a window, even as they suffered frustration when Marc Guehi’s £35m move from Crystal Palace broke down on 1 September.

It means Florian Wirtz was only Liverpool’s record buy for a few weeks after his £100m arrival from Bayer Leverkusen. Liverpool also bought Hugo Ekitike – who Newcastle had wanted to replace Isak – as well as Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez, Giorgi Mamardashvili and Giovanni Leoni.

Isak will become the third most expensive signing in footballing history after Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, when each joined Paris Saint-Germain.

Alexander Isak has completed his move to Liverpool for a British record fee ( PA Wire )

Newcastle have doubled their money on a £63m signing, while Isak scored 62 goals in 109 games for them, including one in the Carabao Cup final victory over Liverpool to secure United’s major first trophy since 1969.

However, he did not travel on their pre-season tour of Asia as he attempted to force a move to Merseyside. Newcastle, who had rejected Liverpool’s first offer of £110m a month ago, accepted an improved bid after they were belatedly able to sign two centre-forwards and as they accepted their relationship with Isak was irreparable.

Newcastle fans had turned on the former Real Sociedad forward, chorusing that he was a “greedy bastard” after their 0-0 draw with Aston Villa.