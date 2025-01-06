Joshua Zirkzee and Antony wanted on loan by European clubs as Man Utd look to rebuild

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United forwards Joshua Zirkzee and Antony are attracting interest from European clubs who want to take them on loan.

But United are keen to keep Zirkzee, who is a target for Juventus, despite a traumatic time for the summer signing when supporters first cheered his substitution and then booed the Dutchman as he went off in last Monday’s 2-0 defeat to Newcastle. However, Zirkzee’s name was sung by supporters in Sunday’s 2-2 draw at Liverpool, when he came off the bench.

United see Zirkzee as an important member of their squad, though the 23-year-old has only scored four goals in 27 appearances since his £36.5m move from Bologna.

Head coach Ruben Amorim said on Sunday: “I want to keep Josh because he gives everything and he’s trying in training but we don’t know. The window is open and we will see what happens.”

Juventus are admirers of Zirkzee after his successful spell in Serie A, when he scored 11 goals last season to help Bologna qualify for the Champions League.

Meanwhile, Real Betis are one of several clubs who hope to borrow Antony for the second half of the season.

The £85m winger, the second most expensive signing in United’s history, has not started a league game this season and has only played 84 minutes of top-flight football, spread over six substitute appearances.

Antony has barely played for Manchester United this season ( PA Wire )

Amorim has used former manager Erik ten Hag’s biggest buy as a wing-back while Antony, who has only scored five goals in 60 Premier League games, is harder to sell unless United recoup enough money that he does not go down as a loss under Profitability and Sustainability Rules, even after his initial fee is amortised.

United probably have to sell before they can buy in January, as they are close to their limit under PSR. A loan deal could reduce their wage bill but might not give them much more leeway.

Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford, who has said he wants to leave, has not featured in their last six games, missing the Liverpool match due to illness. His departure could leave Zirkzee as the only alternative to first-choice striker Rasmus Hojlund.