Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

If the measure of a Manchester United players is how he performs against their fiercest rivals, then Amad Diallo has begun in auspicious style. His United career is not yet 50 games old and yet he has displayed a capacity to have the final say against Manchester City and Liverpool alike. Last month brought a game-changing late intervention in a Manchester derby; last March an extra-time winner against Liverpool. Here, with United trailing at Anfield and set for a fifth successive defeat, up popped Amad again. United instead became only the fifth team to deny the league leaders victory in Arne Slot’s reign.

For a team who have rarely arrived at Anfield as such underdogs, it was a triumph of sorts, though it could have been an actual win had Harry Maguire not blazed over in the 97th minute. “A big chance,” Slot admitted. He nevertheless deemed it “two points dropped”.

For Liverpool, perhaps it only represented a minor hiccup on route to the 20th league title that would draw them level with United. Historic foes were tied here, even as a 2-2 means Liverpool’s points tally remains more than double United’s. There was nothing to separate them, and yet they have nothing in common.

For that, United had Amad to thank. He guided in a shot from Alejandro Garnacho’s cutback, the substitute’s role helping Amorim make his point as his team gained one. For the head coach, some much-needed time on the training ground produced a performance that stood in contrast to the shambles of the start against Newcastle. “Today we were a different team,” Amorim said. “They face the competition in a different way. We need to face every day like that.”

open image in gallery Lisandro Martinez lashes United in front ( Getty Images )

His players showed a different face, too. Lisandro Martinez, partly culpable for two goals then, rifled United in front at Anfield. They only led for seven minutes but Bruno Fernandes, returning from suspension after his red card at Wolves, had his moment of redemption with the reverse pass to release Martinez. For Joshua Zirkzee, jeered by his own supporters at Old Trafford on Monday, there were cheers; almost a cathartic assist, too, given that he found Maguire when the centre-back had the chance to celebrate his contract extension with a dramatic winner.

For United, the plot nevertheless took an unexpected twist. So, too, for Liverpool. They are unaccustomed to conceding to United at Old Trafford; their previous goal came so long ago that Jose Mourinho was their manager. For Liverpool, having helped finish Erik ten Hag off with a 3-0 demolition at Anfield, there was the expectation that a performance of similar dominance would signal a shift in the balance of power. Yet Slot's side were underwhelming before the break. Even when second-half specialists seemed to have completed another comeback, when there was the regular sight of Mohamed Salah celebrating against United, Amorim's charges conjured a response.

The initial drama had stemmed more from the weather than the football; the first half was subdued, which largely suited United. The sight of Kobbie Mainoo tumbling into a heap of snow piled up by the side of the pitch did not provide either a metaphor or a meme, as it could have done with a heavy defeat, but illustrated the pre-match issues.

United had more of a defensive strategy. Amorim has argued he does adapt his system, that he is not too inflexible to tweak, and he used Fernandes deeper, almost as a third central midfielder, while Rasmus Hojlund foraged alone in attack. He should have brought a breakthrough, the Dane springing the offside trap to meet Martinez’s, pass but his finish lacked the conviction the Argentinian would later show and his shot was directed straight at Alisson.

open image in gallery Cody Gakpo, right, scores Liverpool’s first goal ( Peter Byrne/PA )

Yet Liverpool had two opportunities in swift succession after a quarter of an hour, Cody Gakpo flicking a shot just wide and Alexis Mac Allister drawing a save from Andre Onana with a well-struck volley. Gakpo, it transpired, was just warming up.

But Martinez struck first, starting a move and finishing it emphatically, intercepting Trent Alexander-Arnold’s misplaced pass and completing a convoluted one-two with Fernandes. Liverpool struck back, Gakpo sending Matthijs de Ligt sliding in the wrong direction before rifling a shot past Onana. A target for Ten Hag two years ago now has 10 goals in his last 15 appearances.

De Ligt had an unfortunate double, a role in both Liverpool goals. Alexander-Arnold had his own travails – “Today was not his best game,” said Slot – but may have sensed redemption when his cross went via Mac Allister's head on to the Dutchman's raised arm. Referee Michael Oliver was sent to the monitor and he pointed to the spot. Salah scored his 16th goal against United; a barely credible tally, especially given they went six years and 559 minutes of football without finding the net at Anfield. If, as he has mooted, this proves his final campaign at Liverpool, United will have particular reason to be glad he is going.

open image in gallery Amad Diallo celebrates after scoring Manchester United’s equaliser ( Getty Images )

And when he scored, the sense was that the indomitable spirit of the Jurgen Klopp era would carry them through. It might still have done. Onana made last-minute saves from the substitutes Diogo Jota and Conor Bradley. He kept out Virgil van Dijk’s injury-time header. The biggest chance at the end, however, fell to Maguire.

Even with a draw, Amorim, the manager who had warned United could get relegated, had proof they are capable of rather better. He had earlier evidence. Even among his six defeats, he has been away to City and Liverpool and returned with four points. Aided by Amad.