Ange Postecoglou rejects Erik ten Hag comparisons as Tottenham eye Europa League

Ange Postecoglou has hit back at people who he says are trying to “diminish” Tottenham’s bid to reach the Europa League final and rejected comparisons with Erik ten Hag winning the FA Cup with Manchester United last season.

Spurs face Bodo/Glimt in the semi-finals and will host the first leg at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Thursday night as they look to reach a European final and win their first trophy since 2008.

Postecoglou is under pressure as a result of Tottenham’s poor Premier League campaign, with Spurs 16th and Sunday’s 5-1 defeat at Liverpool their 19th of the league season, but said the club have an “unbelievable opportunity” in Europe.

Ten Hag saved his job for a few months by beating Manchester City at Wembley to win the FA Cup, with the Tottenham manager potentially entering a similar make-or-break window, but Postecoglou said the two situations could not be compared.

“I’ve seen people trying to diminish it in some respects,” Postecoglou said ahead of the semi-final first leg. “I’ve heard people say, ‘well it’s the equivalent of Man United winning the FA Cup’. No it ain’t. I’m sorry. Not on any world is it the equivalent.

“Others are suggesting we are not worthy of the Champions League. Again, things that are designed to diminish what’s ahead of us, which is an unbelievable opportunity. Irrespective of how this season has gone we have generations of fans who want this more than anything else, a special moment watching this football club.

“Look, this season could have gone very differently and we could be flying in the league but it wouldn’t make this opportunity any different. The opportunity is the same and I’ve made that clear to the players. What we have before us is a semi-final in a European competition and the opportunity to win a trophy and get Champions League football.”

James Maddison backed Postecoglou and said the Tottenham squad was “100 per cent” behind the Australian.

“He’s the first person to tell you and I’ll tell you myself we’ve had a poor season in the league,” Maddison said.

“We’ve been very good in Europe but the league season has probably been unacceptable and we can all take a collective responsibility for that, but he’s my manager, he’s my gaffer, and I respect him an awful amount.”