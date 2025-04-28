Aston Villa and Spurs embroiled in row over upcoming Premier League fixture
Tottenham want to move their clash with Villa to give them more time to prepare for a potential Europa League final
Aston Villa have rejected Tottenham's request to the Premier League to move their fixture to help with possible preparations for the Europa League final.
Spurs are due to visit Villa Park on Sunday, May 18, but the London club announced on Sunday that they had asked the governing body to bring the match forward.
If Ange Postecoglou's side can beat Bodo/Glimt in their Europa League semi-final, they would play the showpiece match three days after the Villa Park encounter.
Spurs want to move their Premier League match forward - reportedly to Thursday, May 15 - to give themselves six days' preparation for the possible final, but Villa have flat-out objected.
Unai Emery's side have had to deal with a congested fixture list for most of the season and recently played eight games in 24 days throughout February and March.
That included a rearranged Premier League fixture against Liverpool which was shoehorned into a midweek which Villa thought would be free after avoiding a play-off round in the Champions League.
They also had to play a top-flight game with Southampton, 72 hours before their Champions League quarter-final second leg with Paris St Germain.
Spurs, who will play either Manchester United or Athletic Bilbao if they can get past the Norwegian surprise package in the last four, said in a statement on Sunday: "We should like to inform supporters that we are in discussions with the Premier League regarding a change in date to our away Premier League match against Aston Villa, currently scheduled for Sunday, 18 May."
All parties, including broadcasters and local authorities, must be in agreement for a fixture change to be sanctioned.
