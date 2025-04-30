Bodo/Glimt: The team of ‘mates’ from the Arctic Circle out to shock Tottenham

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bodo/Glimt sporting director Havard Sakariassen has described his team as a group of “mates” but warned Tottenham they can spring another shock and become the first Norwegian club into a European final.

Lazio, Olympiacos and Twente have already succumbed in this season’s Europa League to the side from the small town of Bodo inside the Arctic Circle.

Next up are Spurs in the last four and Thursday’s first leg at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Bodo’s entire population of 55,000 could fit into the ground with plenty of room to spare, but Sakariassen believes the tight-knit team, who were in the second tier eight years ago, can upset the odds, especially given their growth since Arsenal beat them twice in 2022.

“For us every game is learning and we have played a lot of difficult games against good teams in Europe since we played Arsenal some years ago,” ex-Bodo forward Sakariassen said.

“Also I think we have cracked some codes regarding performance, especially away – to be more cynical, not to be naive going to play against good teams in Europe.

“That’s also a key element of the success of Bodo/Glimt. The stability and continuity of both staff and players over the last years.

“We have some of the guys in our team, Patrick Berg, Fredrik Andre Bjorkan, Jens Petter Hauge, Hakon Evjen, who have left us and tried the other side going to European clubs.

“I think it has a value in itself, in your life, to be able to play at this level in your home town, also with your friends. So, I think the culture in the club here is something they really enjoy.

“Also of course, over the years, we have become competitive in Scandinavia regarding salaries and the business part of it, but I think it has to be rare to be able to play football with your mates at this level anywhere in Europe and that has a value.”

Before Tottenham experience the 8,270-seater Aspmyra Stadion, where Jose Mourinho’s Roma were stunned 6-1 in 2021 and Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou has tasted defeat with Celtic, Bodo arrive in London ready to take inspiration from the achievements of Norway’s national team.

Sakariassen has strong memories of Norway’s 1-1 draw with England at Wembley in 1992 and knows the sort of reaction a Bodo upset would produce.

“I live in a small bubble here in Bodo/Glimt, just trying to take care of my job and be a part of the team around the team, but of course, if a Norwegian team got to a European final, that would be a big happening that is for sure,” Sakariassen said.

“The (England) game I remember was we played at Wembley, we needed a result. I think it was early 90s and (Kjetil) Rekdal scored a goal from 25 metres.

“That was a big thing then and it would be a big thing today if we manage to go through the semi-finals, but I don’t believe anyone in the team or around the team has any focus on the final.

“I think we will have the same belief that we had against Olympiacos, Lazio, Twente. It is not an easy way to play Tottenham. I hope that we don’t focus on the occasion and that we play the game and dare to be ourselves.

“It is a massive game, the interest around the club and around the games are massive here in Bodo too.

“Of course the experience that we have gained over the last years makes us more confident in situations like this. I truly believe in the team and hope we make two great performances against Tottenham.”