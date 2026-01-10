Algeria v Nigeria live: Osimhen and Mahrez set to start in mouthwatering clash in Afcon 2025 quarter-finals
Two of the best sides at the Africa Cup of Nations collide as they battle for the right to face hosts Morocco in next week’s semi-finals
Algeria and Nigeria collide in a mouthwatering Afcon quarter-final in Marrakesh today as two of the tournament’s outstanding teams battle for a place among the final four.
Nigeria have the best attacking record in the competition so far, fired by the goals of Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen, while Algeria have an almost perfect defensive record, conceding only once. Both sides have won all four of their matches leading to the last eight.
Nigeria have reached the semi-finals in 15 of the past 20 Africa Cup of Nations, but face a stiff challenge against an Algeria side inspired by Riyad Mahrez and the young Leverkusen star Ibrahim Maza, and helmed by the defensive presence of Dortmund centre-back Ramy Bensebaini.
The winner will play Morocco in Rabat next week after the hosts knocked out Cameroon last night. Follow all the action from the Afcon 2025 quarter-final between Algeria and Nigeria below.
How to watch the game
Algeria vs Nigeria will kick off at 4pm GMT at the Marrakesh Stadium, Morocco.
Every Afcon match will be shown on Channel 4’s network, with E4 starting coverage at 3.30pm GMT, including a live stream for mobile users on All 4 and a live blog right here at Independent Sport.
In Nigeria, the match will be shown on SuperSport.
A heavyweight quarter-final in the Africa Cup of Nations sees 2019 champions Algeria take on three-time champions Nigeria for a place in the semi-finals.
Vladimir Petkovic’s Algeria have shone throughout, with victories over Sudan, Burkina Faso and Equatorial Guinea in the group stage before downing DR Congo in the last 16.
The Desert Warriors will hope to overcome the last eight after exiting the tournament in the quarter-finals in four of the last six appearances in the knock-out stages.
The Super Eagles will be tough opponents, though, with the pedigree to advance at this stage, having reached the semi-finals in 15 of the last 20 appearances at the Afcon, including a runner-up finish last time out.
Redemption from failing to qualify for the 2026 World Cup is paramount for Eric Chelle’s men, with a competition-high 12 goals, Victor Osimhen will hope to lead a potent attack into the last four.
Hello and welcome along to live coverage of the Afcon 2025 quarter-final between Algeria v Nigeria in Marrakesh. It should be a cracking game between two of the best sides in the tournament.
All the team news and build-up coming right up ahead of kick-off at 4pm GMT...
