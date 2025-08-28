Will Alexander Isak join Liverpool – and could he ever play for Newcastle again?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The future of Alexander Isak has dominated the transfer window, but as we approach deadline day, few are any the wiser regarding the outcome of the summer’s biggest saga.

The Newcastle man has become one of the best strikers in the world during his time on Tyneside and he attracted interest from several top clubs, though Liverpool made the only concrete move with a £110m bid that was swiftly turned down.

The nature of that rejection meant that the Reds initially declined to return with a second bid, though as the window nears a close there is a feeling that they may test the Magpies’ resolve again before 1 September.

And Isak himself has stepped in to try and force the move in recent weeks, refusing to play while also accusing the club of breaking promises made to him regarding his future.

However, the situation does not look too positive for the 25-year-old at the moment. In order to get his move, Newcastle would need to recruit two strikers before the end of the window, while Liverpool may well need to bid around £150m for the Magpies’ hierarchy to accept.

open image in gallery Isak has not played for the club since the final day of the 2024/25 Premier League season ( Getty Images )

Newcastle’s official line seems to be that they need to recruit at least one striker, though even that may not be enough to see them cede to Isak’s demands. Initially, the club wanted to replace the outgoing Callum Wilson with a new signing, so even one striker arriving may not be enough.

The club claims they have done plenty in order to sign a new striker but have simply been unsuccessful, having notably failed in their pursuits of Joao Pedro, Hugo Ekitike and Benjamin Sesko this summer. More recently, bids for Yoane Wissa and Jorgen Strand Larsen have been rejected by Brentford and Wolves respectively, with the Magpies also seeing a second offer of £55m for the Wolves man turned down. Wolves are currently insisting that the Norwegian striker is not for sale at any price, though previous reports suggested an offer around £60m could be enough to force their hand.

Meanwhile, the new around Wissa has gone quiet, though both players are known to have informed their clubs that they want to join Newcastle.

open image in gallery Strand Larsen has emerged as Newcastle's top striker target late into the window ( Getty Images )

If the Magpies do manage to get one or even two signings over the line, then Liverpool may well re-ignite their interest, though it is hard to see them matching Newcastle’s supposed valuation of £150m.

With the Reds seemingly the only side with concrete interest – or perhaps even the financial ability – to sign Isak this summer, there is no possibility of a bidding war, meaning a bid of £150m seems highly unlikely.

Previous reports suggested that an offer around £130m, with some of that amount made of achievable add-ons, would be enough to tempt Newcastle, with the club’s documented PSR issues meaning that that amount would give them plenty of leeway in upcoming markets.

While all this is possible, it means that an awful lot has to happen between now and 1 September for Isak to get his move, which leaves the other possible outcome – an unhappy Isak staying at Newcastle beyond the summer.

open image in gallery Eddie Howe faces the potential task of having to re-integrate Isak into the Newcastle squad ( Getty Images )

So, could Isak play for the Magpies again? That’s something else that seems increasingly unlikely.

The statement released by Isak was inflammatory, accusing the club of breaking promises to him regarding his future. While it is not known for sure what he was referring to, there have been claims that he was expecting a contract renewal offer, or that the club verbally agreed he could leave if certain conditions were met.

Newcastle vehemently denied those ideas, stating that “we have been clear that the conditions of a sale this summer have not transpired” and they “do not foresee those conditions being met”.

However, the statement did add that Isak “remains part of our family and will be welcomed back when he is ready to rejoin his teammates”, though the reality of that remains unclear.

open image in gallery Isak was the Premier League's second top scorer last season, with 23 goals ( Getty Images )

Eddie Howe has repeatedly been coy on the issue when asked, though he has said that the situation is not “irretrievable”. However, talks between Newcastle and Isak regarding a new contract appear to have broken down, and Isak’s ultimate goal remains to secure a move to Anfield this summer.

Nobody wants the saga to drag on until the January window or even the summer of 2026, but notable names have agitated for moves before being re-integrated, such as Liverpool’s own Luis Suarez in the summer ahead of 2013/14 – before the Uruguayan went on to score 31 goals and win the Golden Boot.

And while Isak featuring for the Magpies again looks a way off, at this stage it would be equally surprising seeing him step out at Anfield or St James’ Park for his next Premier League appearance, with just four days to resolve his future.