Alexander Isak injury update as Eddie Howe confirms ‘devastating’ Newcastle blow

Eddie Howe delivered a positive update on Alexander Isak return from injury as he lamented Newcastle’s misfortune in a week that has seen Anthony Gordon banned for the Carabao Cup final and Lewis Hall ruled out of the rest of the season.

Newcastle have decided that they will not appeal Gordon’s three-game ban for the red card he received in the FA Cup defeat to Brighton last weekend, while it has been confirmed that left back Hall is out of the rest of the campaign due to a foot injury. Sven Botman, meanwhile, has been ruled out for eight weeks with a knee problem.

It comes as a major blow to Newcastle ahead of facing Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley on Sunday 16 March, but Howe is hopeful that top-scorer Isak will be fit for the Premier League fixture against West Ham on Monday night. Isak was brought off before extra time as Newcastle crashed out of the FA Cup against Brighton, having missed the defeat at Liverpool due to a calf injury.

"He's fine,” Howe said. “He came off feeling fatigued, a tightness in his body. But he's trained every day this week. We still have two more training sessions before Monday night's game but at the moment that would be enough. Fingers crossed we can keep everyone else fit.”

Howe explained that there was “no chance” of overturning Gordon’s suspension, with the winger sent off for lashing out at Brighton’s Jan Paul van Hecke, striking him with two hands in the back of the head.

“We felt there wasn't sufficient grounds to [appeal],” Howe said. “There was no intention from Anthony. He didn't mean to hurt anybody.

“But you have to look at it and ask if there is any chance of being successful and if there is no chance then what is the point of appealing and Anthony understands that.”

Howe revealed everyone at Newcastle is “devastated” for 20-year-old left-back Hall, who will miss out on the Carabao Cup final and the chance to play for England this month, with games against Albania and Latvia.

“It's really disappointing,” he said. “Devastated for him, actually, because he had so much to look forward to at this moment of the season, with the cup final being a big thing for all the players at the moment.

open image in gallery Hall suffered the injury during the defeat at Liverpool ( Getty Images )

"Lewis also had possible international experience coming up, and he was just in really good form and playing very well. It's a big blow for him and us. The most important thing now is his recovery and making sure he comes back as good as he has been.”

With Botman also set to undergo an operation on his knee, Howe admitted that he is being challenged as a manager Newcastle attempt to end their long trophy drought against Liverpool at Wembley.

"It's not been the best of weeks,” Howe said. “But you always need a level head. You need clear thinking and you need to put it always into perspective.

"We still have a very strong squad. We still have a very strong team. We're going to miss the players that we're going to lose and that's a big disappointment.

"But it's always someone else's opportunity and we have to look at it that way. Those players I know will be supporting us and hoping we can do really well."