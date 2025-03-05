Anthony Gordon to miss Carabao Cup final after Newcastle decide against appeal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Anthony Gordon will miss the Carabao Cup final after Newcastle elected not to appeal his red card against Brighton.

The forward was dismissed late on in the FA Cup fifth round tie after lashing out at visiting defender Jan Paul van Hecke, striking him with two hands in the back of the head.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe suggested after the extra-time defeat that his side may consider appealing the sanction, believing that Gordon did not mean to harm Van Hecke, but the club have now decided not to challenge a three-match ban.

“Knowing the player, I know there’s no malice intended there,” Howe said. “He plays hard – I want him to play hard, I want him to be competitive, but I don’t see an issue there at this moment.

“I think it would be very out of context with how he is generally, maybe a bit of frustration in the game that things weren’t going our way, but I’d say that’s not a common sight for me when Anthony plays.”

It means that the 24-year-old will miss the meeting with Liverpool at Wembley on Sunday 16 March in a significant blow as the Tynesiders look to end their long drought without a major trophy.

Gordon will also miss Premier League games against West Ham and Brentford as the Magpies chase a Champions League place.

Howe spoke after reaching the Carabao Cup decider of his hope that Newcastle could end a 70-year wait for silverware since the 1955 FA Cup final.

But he appears to have suffered another blow, too, with Lewis Hall set to be ruled out of the encounter with Liverpool.

The versatile Hall has suffered an ankle injury, forcing Howe into a rethink on one flank with both his preferred left-back and left winger missing out.