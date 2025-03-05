How Newcastle could line up without suspended Anthony Gordon in Carabao Cup final

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe will be forced into a selection rethink for the Carabao Cup final with forward Anthony Gordon suspended for the clash with Liverpool.

Gordon has been handed a three-match ban after his sending off against Brighton in the FA Cup, a suspension that encompasses the trip to Wembley on Sunday 16 March.

To compound a significant blow, the versatile Lewis Hall - Howe’s first-choice left-back for significant periods this season - has been ruled out for the remainder of the season with a foot injury.

It leaves the manager in need of a new left-sided combination to match up against Liverpool’s key creative forces of Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold in the showpiece decider.

With Hall absent for the 2-1 extra-time defeat to Brighton, Tino Livramento was deployed on the left side of Howe’s back four with Kieran Trippier starting at right-back.

While both players have shown an ability to play in either full-back role, the 22-year-old Livramento has shown encouraging glimpses on the left. Some coaches, including Arsenal’s have previously favoured using right-footed players to combat Salah’s propensity to cut in on his preferred left foot.

Matt Targett also provides a naturally left-sided option.

open image in gallery Lewis Hall will miss out on another tussle with Mohamed Salah ( Getty Images )

Further forward, meanwhile, Harvey Barnes appears a likely beneficiary of Gordon’s ban. The winger has struggled for consistency this season and lost a regular starting spot to Jacob Murphy.

But with Gordon out, Barnes is likely to join Murphy on the flanks either side of Alexander Isak, who overcame an injury scare to feature in the fifth round defeat on Sunday.

Joelinton also made his return from injury in that game and should feature in midfield. Howe, meanwhile, has a decision to make in goal with Nick Pope under pressure from Martin Dubravka.

Possible Newcastle line-up for the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Burn, Livramento; Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton; Murphy, Isak, Barnes.