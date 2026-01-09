Cameroon v Morocco live: Afcon 2025 quarter-final updates after Senegal beat Mali
Who will book their place in the Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals?
The Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals get underway this afternoon with three of the tournament favourites eyeing for a place in the last four.
Hosts Morocco will face their sternest test of the competition so far as they take on Cameroon, who have already showed their title credentials by holding defending champions Ivory Coast to a 1-1 draw.
Real Madrid midfielder Brahim Diaz will look to continue his stellar form for the Atlas Lions, going into the game as Afcon 2025’s top scorer with four goals, though Cameroon have significant firepower of their own in the form of Manchester United star Bryan Mbeumo.
The mammoth quarter-final clash takes place after Senegal saw off Mali in a 1-0 win, with Everton’s Iliman Ndiaye capitalising on a goalkeeping error to make the difference and set up a tantalising semi-final tie against either Egypt or Ivory Coast.
Follow all the latest updates from the Afcon 2025 quarter-finals:
Cameroon 0-0 Morocco
15 mins: The miracle spray has been applied and Tchamadeu is back to his feet.
Play nevertheless gets back underway with Cameroon a man down.
A delightful cross is aimed for El Kaabi but it’s flicked beyond his reach. We know what he can do from crosses - two third of his goals this tournament have been bicycle kicks.
Cameroon 0-0 Morocco
14 mins: This looks a big concern for Cameroon and Tchamadeu.
He tries to tackle Mazraoui and in doing so, the United defender’s full body weight lands on his leg.
He’s holding his shirt over his eyes, looking in tears.
Cameroon 0-0 Morocco
11 mins: Hakimi tries slipping it down the line to catch out the Cameroon defence from the free-kick but gets the pass all wrong, passing it out for a goal-kick.
Nice idea, poor execution.
Cameroon 0-0 Morocco
10 mins: Great clearance from Malone to deal with a low cross towards the back post, but Morocco keep up the pressure and now have a free-kick outside the box.
Shooting position for Hakimi, this.
Cameroon 0-0 Morocco
8 mins: Morocco send in a succession of corners - some to a better standard than others - but as Cameroon clear, they demonstrate their threat on the counter.
Aguerd does very well to deal with the break on this occasion, but Morocco will need to be wary.
Cameroon 0-0 Morocco
6 mins: Brahim Diaz shows his quality for the first time tonight as the competition’s top scorer bursts towards the box and wins a free-kick.
This is in a dangerous position.
Cameroon 0-0 Morocco
3 mins: It is absolutely deafening in the Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah.
Cameroon have ventured forward a couple of times in the early stages, to no real effect.
Tale of two anthems
If Cameroon needed any reminder that they’ll be playing in front of a very partisan crowd tonight, their national anthem was drowned out by the jeers of Moroccans.
The Rabat faithful then belted out their own anthem in deafening style.
The mood has been set.
Closing in on kick-off
The players are lining up in the tunnel ahead of what will surely be a blockbuster Afcon quarter-final!
A place in the last four is on the line for two sides with serious ambitions of lifting the fabled prize.
All the action, up next!
