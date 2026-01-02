World Darts Championship live: Luke Littler faces Ryan Searle in first semi-final before Van Veen v Anderson
Littler faces Ryan Searle before Gian van Veen plays Gary Anderson in the semi-finals of the World Darts Championship
Luke Littler has his eye on a third consecutive World Darts Championship final appearance when he takes on Ryan Searle in the semi-finals of the 2026 tournament tonight.
Littler blazed into the the final four is superb fashion with a 5-0 victory over Poland’s Krzysztof Ratajski but faces one of the most in-form players of the competition so far. Searle defeated Jonny Clayton 5-2 in the quarter-finals but hadn’t previously lost a set during this campaign.
"I've always been watching the darts throughout the tournament and I saw how he got on this afternoon. I'm the next man in his way and he's in the way for me.” Littler said following his victory on Thursday.
In the other semi-final the resurgent Gary Anderson faces rising star Gian van Veen after the 23-year-old Dutchman swept past former champion Luke Humphries 5-1.
Follow all the latest action from Alexandra Palace with our live blog below:
Littler the man to beat at Ally Pally
The teenager deserves the adulation as he looks on an unstoppable course to becoming the first man to retain the World Championship since Gary Anderson 10 years ago.
Few can live with him and the scary thought for the rest of the field is that Littler has more gears to find ahead of his last-four date with Ryan Searle.
Littler hails crowd after quarter-final romp
Luke Littler enjoyed the perfect evening at the World Championship as he got the Alexandra Palace crowd back on side en route to the semi-final and then saw biggest rival Luke Humphries crash out.
Littler was booed heavily during his fourth-round win over Rob Cross and antagonised the baying fans further when he crassly thanked them for paying for his substantial prize money.
The 18-year-old defending champion said he was "expecting the worst" for his quarter-final tie with Krzysztof Ratajski but had them in the palm of his hand after a virtuoso display, which saw him cruise to a 5-0 win.
He then watched his great rival - and biggest threat for the title - Humphries lose 5-1 to Gian van Veen, making him an overwhelming favourite to become the back-to-back champion.
World Darts Championship semi-finals
Good evening and welcome along to live coverage from the penultimate night at Alexandra Palace and a fascinating line-up for the World Darts Championship semi-finals.
Reigning world champion and world No 1 Luke Littler will take on Ryan Searle after the 38-year-old reached his first ever World Championship semi-final by beating Jonny Clayton in the quarter-finals.
Then comes what promises to be a tight encounter between one of the game’s rising stars, Gian van Veen, and the three-time world champion Gary Anderson, who is bidding to turn back the clock and win his third title a decade after he last lifted the trophy.
