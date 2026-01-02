Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Premier League Darts 2026 will follow the World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace with Luke Humphries aiming to defend his title.

The coveted places will be settled following the final, with Luke Littler, Ryan Searle, Gary Anderson and Gian Van Veen competing for a record £1m prize and the prestigious trophy.

There is big money up for grabs across the 16-week league phase, before the play-offs kick in with the finale settled at The O2 Arena, London.

A total purse of £1,250,000 will see the overall winner pick up £350,000, with a £10,000 bonus available at each weekly stop, with Antwerp, Belgium a new venue this year.

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s Premier League:

How does the PDC decide who is picked as a Premier League wildcard?

The top four from the PDC’s order of merit will automatically qualify for the Premier League. Then the remaining four are chosen by the PDC, handing each player a lifeline with big prize money, exposure and high-level competition to build a successful 2026 on the circuit.

PDC chief executive Matt Porter has hinted at "star quality" and those who can "perform on the big stage" as deciding factors for the wildcard picks.

Predicted line-up

Automatic entries

The following players have locked up their places in the Premier League for 2026:

Luke Littler

Luke Humphries

Michael van Gerwen

One more automatic spot is granted and Jonny Clayton’s run at Ally Pally has him in the box seat.

A former Premier League winner in 2021, Clayton must watch out for Anderson, Van Veen and Searle, who could all snatch the final automatic place.

Wildcard candidates

Josh Rock

The 24-year-old has a high-powered scoring game to mix it with the very best. A semi-finalist in the World Matchplay and UK Open, alongside his World Cup win for Northern Ireland with Daryl Gurney, Rock’s journey at the worlds was stopped by a majestic Justin Hood in the last 16.

Gary Anderson

The two-time world champion would be a lock to feature, even if he doesn’t grab the final automatic place, should he want to. Scintillating form at the Worlds has shown the Scot is a real threat against anyone. But the schedule does not suit Anderson, who recently said: "No, no, I'm quite happy, I need to concentrate on my rankings. If I've done the Premier League, Europeans gone, Players Championship gone.

“I couldn't give a monkey's [if I'm world champion]. I can't do it, it's been great the years I've done it. But I can't do it for 16 weeks on the road then try to get back for them. I can't do it."

Gian van Veen

A real superstar in the making, the Belgian is almost certain to make his Premier League debut. After his European Championship victory, the 23-year-old looks poised to make the step up here.

Ryan Searle

'Heavy Metal' is in fine form and has made the last four at the World Championship, with just two sets dropped en route to the semi-finals.

Should the 38-year-old make the final, the PDC would have a huge problem on their hands, but Searle has hinted that he doesn’t expect a place.

“I've kind of said privately that the Premier League is something that I would like to do once, just to say that I've done it,” he said. “Whether it’s this year or not… if you look at Chris Dobey last year, he kind of had a similar path to me, where in previous majors he didn't do a huge amount and then got to the Worlds and made a semi and they put him in. Not sure whether my face fits for that, but we'll see what happens.”

Justin Hood

The breakout star of the World Championships on debut, Hood has won thousands of new fans at Ally Pally, with his unpredictable facial expressions on stage between sets.

The world No 86 came unstuck in the last eight against Anderson, which probably ends hopes of a Premier League place.

Stephen Bunting

Down to No 5 in the world after an abrupt end to his time at the World Championship, Bunting has endured a tough time and admitted to struggling with criticism, including online trolls targeting his 13-year-old son Toby.

Loved for his walkout song, and wildly popular, despite some critics, Bunting’s inclusion this year is uncertain.

Nathan Aspinall

Snuck into the Premier League last year and performed admirably, finishing third in the regular standings, winning two nights. He could edge out Bunting for that final spot if the PDC sees Rock as a player to throw their weight behind, given his high potential. Was only stopped in the third round of the Worlds by an inspired Kevin Doets.

Rob Cross

The 2018 World Champion put up a decent fight against Luke Littler, but dropping out at the Worlds in the last 16 has seen him move down to 20th in the world.

Seventh in last year’s edition, ‘Voltage’ is poised for a year out of the Premier League.

Predicted line-up for 2026 Premier League Darts