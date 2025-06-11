The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn commission.
World Cup of Darts prediction: Each-way betting tips with England odds-on to retain title
Follow our darts betting tips as the World Cup of Darts takes place in Leverkusen, Germany
World Cup of Darts betting tips:
- Scotland to win E/W - 14/1 BoyleSports
- Australia to win E/W - 50/1 Unibet
The World Cup of Darts gets underway on Thursday in Germany, with the top pair of players from each country competing together in the doubles tournament.
World number one Luke Littler will make his debut in the tournament as he teams up with Luke Humphries to compete for England, while Gary Anderson and Peter Wright will team up for Scotland.
England are the defending champions, with Humphries winning it alongside former world champion Michael Smith in 2024 and they have been handed a bye along with Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland as the four highest ranked nations.
The Netherlands would have received a bye, but world number three Michael van Gerwen pulled out leaving his home country needing to qualify.
Twelve other second spots will be determined via a group stage, which sees 36 teams playing in 12 three-team groups with the top-placed team reaching Saturday’s second round.
Luke no further than England
It’s hard to see past another England win and betting sites seem to agree with them with a price of 1/2, ahead of Wales at 11/2.
The Welsh pair of Jonny Clayton and Gerwyn Price have history in this competition, though, and won it in 2020 and 2023 but will they have enough to beat the two Lukes to the title?
You can get 14/1 on the Scottish pair winning, just ahead of the Netherlands at 16/1, but without Van Gerwen, I don’t think the pair of Danny Noppert and Gian van Veen will provide as much of a threat.
With England heavily odds-on, an each-way stake is perhaps the best way to go and Anderson and Wright, ranked 13th and 14th in the world, would love to secure a third Scotland win.
The pair won the competition in 2019 and Anderson won it again in 2021 with John Henderson, so they have previous. Boylesports are offering a third of the odds on a top two finish and I think Scotland are good value for it.
World Cup of Darts prediction 1: Scotland to win E/W - 14/1 BoyleSports
Can the Aussies roll back the years?
If you’re looking for some real outside bets then betting apps have the 2024 finalists Austria as 100/1 to go one better this year, while 2022 winners Australia are 50/1 in their bid for glory.
The only problem is that they are both in the same group but at least we get some competitive odds when it comes to the Group H winners with Australia priced 8/11 and Austria rated 11/8.
Damon Heta and veteran Simon Whitlock were the 2022 winners and with Heta currently 10th in the world, after just five years as a professional, they could prove tricky opponents for anyone on their day.
That makes the 50/1 available on most darts betting sites an attractive each-way proposition.
World Cup of Darts prediction 2: Australia to win - 50/1 Unibet
