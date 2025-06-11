Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

World Cup of Darts betting tips:

Scotland to win E/W - 14/1 BoyleSports

Australia to win E/W - 50/1 Unibet

The World Cup of Darts gets underway on Thursday in Germany, with the top pair of players from each country competing together in the doubles tournament.

World number one Luke Littler will make his debut in the tournament as he teams up with Luke Humphries to compete for England, while Gary Anderson and Peter Wright will team up for Scotland.

England are the defending champions, with Humphries winning it alongside former world champion Michael Smith in 2024 and they have been handed a bye along with Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland as the four highest ranked nations.

The Netherlands would have received a bye, but world number three Michael van Gerwen pulled out leaving his home country needing to qualify.

Twelve other second spots will be determined via a group stage, which sees 36 teams playing in 12 three-team groups with the top-placed team reaching Saturday’s second round.

Luke no further than England

It’s hard to see past another England win and betting sites seem to agree with them with a price of 1/2, ahead of Wales at 11/2.

The Welsh pair of Jonny Clayton and Gerwyn Price have history in this competition, though, and won it in 2020 and 2023 but will they have enough to beat the two Lukes to the title?

You can get 14/1 on the Scottish pair winning, just ahead of the Netherlands at 16/1, but without Van Gerwen, I don’t think the pair of Danny Noppert and Gian van Veen will provide as much of a threat.

With England heavily odds-on, an each-way stake is perhaps the best way to go and Anderson and Wright, ranked 13th and 14th in the world, would love to secure a third Scotland win.

The pair won the competition in 2019 and Anderson won it again in 2021 with John Henderson, so they have previous. Boylesports are offering a third of the odds on a top two finish and I think Scotland are good value for it.

World Cup of Darts prediction 1: Scotland to win E/W - 14/1 BoyleSports

Can the Aussies roll back the years?

If you’re looking for some real outside bets then betting apps have the 2024 finalists Austria as 100/1 to go one better this year, while 2022 winners Australia are 50/1 in their bid for glory.

The only problem is that they are both in the same group but at least we get some competitive odds when it comes to the Group H winners with Australia priced 8/11 and Austria rated 11/8.

Damon Heta and veteran Simon Whitlock were the 2022 winners and with Heta currently 10th in the world, after just five years as a professional, they could prove tricky opponents for anyone on their day.

That makes the 50/1 available on most darts betting sites an attractive each-way proposition.

World Cup of Darts prediction 2: Australia to win - 50/1 Unibet

