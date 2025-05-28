Premier League Darts Finals Night betting tips

Luke Littler to win the Premier League Darts trophy - 4/5 William Hill

Nathan Aspinall to beat Luke Humphries - 11/5 Bet365

Premier League Darts Finals Night takes place at the O2 Arena this week as Luke Littler looks to retain the first major title he won in 2024.

The 18-year-old will face competition from Luke Humphries, Nathan Aspinall and Gerwyn Price this Thursday, with this quartet having finished in the top four of the table after 16 weeks of action across Europe.

Finals Night begins with two semi-finals before the showpiece event, with Littler facing Price and Humphries taking on Aspinall.

And as Littler bids to add to the World Championship title he won in January, he begins Finals Night as favourite to lift the trophy at 4/5 with various betting sites, with Humphries second-favourite at 2/1 and Price and Aspinall following at 6/1 and 10/1 respectively.

The first semi-final of the night sees Littler face Price, with Aspinall taking on Humphries once the opening match of Finals Night has concluded.

Humphries begins the match as 4/11 favourite to make the final, having finished second in the league table in the regular season with three night victories. In addition, an average of 99.67 and finishing rate of 41.11 per cent means that he has certainly been the second best performer up to this point.

However, his opponent on the night has gone under the radar this season in the Premier League, finishing just eight points behind Humphries with victories on nights 10 and 15.

Humphries himself has shown some shaky form in recent weeks while Aspinall has been strong, matching Littler’s results and winning on night 15 around a fortnight ago.

To that end, a wager on Aspinall to spring a surprise and make the final could offer value at 11/5 with Bet365.

Premier League Darts Finals Night prediction 1: Nathan Aspinall to beat Luke Humphries - 11/5 Bet365

Having taken the darts world by storm since his arrival onto the scene, Littler starts most of his matches as the favourite and it is no different on Thursday.

Littler finished top of the league table in the regular season, and that rewards him with a semi-final against fourth-placed Gerwyn Price.

Price has won six of the previous eight meetings between the two, though Littler won the two most recent battles in the Premier League, and he is 3/10 to beat the Welshman and make the final.

If he gets there, he’ll face either Aspinall or Humphries, the latter of which would be a rematch of the 2024 final.

And the Nuke has a good recent record against both, having beaten each one on the final night of the regular season in Sheffield on 22 May.

So, as Littler looks to claim back-to-back Premier League titles, darts betting sites are heavily backing him to do so, offering odds of 4/5 for the 18-year-old to win the trophy.

Premier League Darts Finals Night prediction 2: Luke Littler to win the Premier League Darts trophy - 4/5 William Hill

