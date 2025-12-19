Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kenyan darts sensation David Munyua has revealed he attempted to keep the now-famous Ally Pally wasp as a good luck charm following his stunning debut victory at the World Championship.

Munyua, a full-time veterinarian, overcame a 2-0 deficit to defeat 18th seed Mike De Decker 3-2 on Thursday, marking one of the tournament's most significant upsets.

The dramatic turnaround came after the persistent insect landed on his face mid-match. Munyua swatted it away before trying to secure it in his pocket.

"I got it. I tried to put it in my pocket to stay with me because I love going through tough things," he explained.

"I would do my stuff with it, win or lose. But I don’t know how it escaped. I’ve seen how it’s been interfering with other players. At this place you need maximum concentration, so when you have a little disturbance, you need to get over it. So, I tried to get it come my way and stay with me."

Despite Munyua’s efforts, the flying pest was later spotted causing further disruption during the evening session, landing on Dave Chisnall’s shirt.

open image in gallery The famous wasp is causing havoc at Alexandra Palace (Zac Goodwin/PA) ( PA Archive )

Munyua’s desire to 'befriend' the insect is perhaps unsurprising given his profession as a veterinarian in Nairobi. He spoke about the unique challenges of balancing his two passions.

"Being a veterinarian in my country and also a darts player, there’s so many challenges you need to face to combine the both," he added.

"I have a passion in veterinary and treating animals, I also have a passion in growing sports in our area. During the day I’m dealing with my animals, but at the night I’m playing darts. I’m on call a lot of the time, so I can be throwing darts and then get a call."

The Ally Pally wasp has emerged as an unexpected star of the tournament, consistently vexing players.

It was struck by Nitin Kumar during his victory over Richard Veenstra, and Martin Lukeman reportedly suffered a sting in his match against Max Hopp.

Its remarkable resilience was highlighted when Jurjen van der Velde arrived on stage with a can of insect spray before his match with Danny Noppert, theatrically dousing the air around him.

Yet, much like Munyua, the tenacious insect lived to fight another day, continuing its disruptive presence at the championship.