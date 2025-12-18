Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Kenyan vet David Munyua pulls off huge World Darts Championship shock

David Munyua pulled off a seismic shock at the World Darts Championship
David Munyua pulled off a seismic shock at the World Darts Championship (Getty Images)
  • Kenyan qualifier David Munyua pulled off one of the biggest shocks in World Darts Championship history on Thursday.
  • Munyua, who is a full-time vet in his homeland, came from two sets down to beat former World Grand Prix champion, Mike De Decker, 3-2 in the first round.
  • Cheered on by the Ally Pally crowd, Munyua held his nerve to book his place in the second round.
  • Munyua had never travelled outside of Africa prior to this year’s tournament at Alexandra Palace.
  • He has the nickname “Why Not?” - a phrase that inspired him to create history, and he signed off his uplifting post-match interview by saying it.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in