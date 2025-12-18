Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Who is David Munyua? Full-time vet makes World Darts Championship history

David Munyua became the first Kenyan to play at the World Darts Championship
David Munyua became the first Kenyan to play at the World Darts Championship (John Walton/PA Wire)
  • David Munyua made his World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace on Thursday.
  • He made history as he became the first Kenyan player ever to compete in the tournament.
  • Munyua, 30, is a full-time vet who revealed that he had never been outside of Africa prior to this year’s tournament.
  • Munyua faced former World Grand Prix winner Mike De Decker from Belgium in the opening round.
  • Munyua lost the first two sets but then won the next two to take the match to a deciding set, much to the delight of the Ally Pally crowd.

