World Darts Championship live: Luke Littler faces young rival Gian van Veen in mouthwatering final
Two of darts’ most talented young guns will square off in the showpiece at Ally Pally as Littler aims for a second straight World Championship title and Van Veen is in his first final
Luke Littler and Gian van Veen will do battle in the 2026 World Darts Championship final at Alexandra Palace this evening to begin a rivalry that could go on to define darts for the next decade or more.
Teenage darting phenom Littler has reached a third consecutive World Championship final at the age of just 18 and will look to win a second straight world title after his iconic victory over Luke Humphries 12 months ago. Standing in his way is Van Veen, comparatively ancient at the age of 23 but should the Dutchman convert his first world final appearance into glory, he would become the second-youngest world champion in darts history.
Littler hammered Ryan Searle 6-1 in his semi-final, averaging an impressive 105.35 to further cultivate his reputation of invincibility, while Van Veen fought past two-time world champion Gary Anderson 6-3 in an instant Ally Pally classic, showing his class in a match for the ages.
Van Veen has risen to No 3 in the world with his coming-of-age performances over the past couple of weeks and actually has a winning record against Littler, leading their head to head 3-2, to raise hopes that he could spring a shock on the biggest stage of all – where £1m will be on the line.
Follow all the latest action from the finale at Alexandra Palace with our live blog below:
Littler ready to move alongside the greats
Littler believes he will be able to stand alongside the giants of the game if he wins a second successive World Championship title this evening.
Should he beat Van Veen, he will become the first man to win back-to-back titles since Gary Anderson a decade ago.
The 18-year-old Littler is dominating the sport in the same way Phil Taylor did for the best part of 20 years and Michael van Gerwen did during the mid-2010s.
“Obviously in their primes, they were just absolutely unbelievable. I was watching it as a kid,” Littler said.
“With what I’ve done, I can near enough say I'm playing just as well, with the titles, the averages, the amount of nine-darters on TV.
“Maybe if I win tomorrow, then I might be on the same level.”
Littler plays down money motivation
If Luke Littler does become champion this evening – and it is going to take something special to stop him – he would collect a record £1m prize.
“It’s a massive prize, but it’s the trophy on the stage, it's not the money,” he said after beating Ryan Searle. “I’m repeating myself, but ever since the Grand Slam I have just said I want to go back-to-back.
“So hopefully I can lift the trophy again and think about the money after.
“It feels great, not many people have done it, the first three World Championships reaching the final.
“I have joined a short list of people doing that. Now obviously the only goal is to join the list of people going back-to-back champions.”
Littler and Van Veen set up World Championship final that could define darts’ future
The future, it seems, is now. The 2026 World Championship final will not only showcase the very best that darts currently offers but also give a tantalising glimpse of a rivalry that could dominate the sport for years to come.
Luke Littler – teenage darting phenom, reigning world champion, transcendent star who has made the sport cool again – and Gian van Veen – coming Dutch force, reigning two-time world youth champion, scourge of Luke Humphries – will do battle on the Alexandra Palace stage for the right to hold aloft the most famous trophy in darts.
Littler knows exactly what that feels like, having made history with his World Championship triumph 12 months ago at the age of 17, while Van Veen is trying to break new ground.
This could be the first major chapter in a rivalry to match the likes of Taylor vs Van Barneveld, Lowe vs Bristow or Van Gerwen vs Wright.
Read a full preview of this evening’s final:
How to watch the World Darts Championship final
Littler and van Veen will face off in the final of the 2026 World Darts Championship at 8pm GMT on Saturday 3 January.
The match will be best of 13 sets.
Viewers in the UK can watch the final on Sky Sports Darts and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage from 7.30pm GMT, and walk-ons from approximately 8.15pm.
Everything you need to know about Littler vs Van Veen
The final of the World Darts Championship will see 18-year-old star Luke Littler bid to defend his title against another one of darts’ most formidable young talents, Gian van Veen.
The pair could ignite a generational rivalry at Alexandra Palace and there will be £1,000,000 on the line.
Here’s everything you need to know:
What time is World Darts Championship final, TV channel and how to watch online
World Darts Championship 2026 final
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the 2026 World Darts Championship final where Luke Littler takes on Gian van Veen.
Littler is gunning for a second straight world title, while Van Veen is in his first final. Stick with us for all the action
