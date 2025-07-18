Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

World Matchplay Betting Tips

Luke Humphries to win - 4/1 Bet365

Anderson to reach the final - 8/1 Betfred

The 2025 Matchplay gets underway at the Winter Palace in Blackpool on Saturday, with Luke Humphries looking to retain the title he won for the first time 12 months ago.

He will know that one of the main threats to his success will come from his namesake and teenager Luke Littler, who has to wait until Sunday to get his campaign underway against the 2023 quarter-finalist Ryan Searle.

Humphries, currently ranked one in the world, beat Michael van Gerwen 18–15 in last year’s final, becoming only the fourth player to win the World Darts Championship and the World Matchplay in the same year.

‘Cool Hand’ Luke gets his campaign underway on Saturday against the World Youth Champion Gian van Veen.

Last year’s beaten finalist and three-time champion Van Gerwen has a tricky opening match-up against fellow countryman Raymond van Barneveld on Monday.

MvG, Gerwyn Price and Josh Rock are priced up as the biggest threats to the two Lukes, who contest favouritism for the World Matchplay on betting sites.

Humphries to come out on top

There’s not much to choose between Littler and Humphries, with either player capable of beating the other on any given day.

Humphries, 30, won their last meeting 11-8 in the Premier League Darts play-offs, ending a run of three straight defeats, but it’s Little who leads the head-to-head between the pair.

He is going into the tournament with one defeat in his last seven, and that came in the quarter-finals of the European Tour against Price.

Littler went out in the first round of this event last year, albeit he got an awful draw against van Gerwen, and while he should go better 12 months on, it’s Humphries that will take some stopping.

World Matchplay prediction 1: Humphries to win - 4/1 Bet365

World Matchplay best bets: Flying Scotsman may take-off

Gary Anderson goes into the tournament in great form and is an interesting outsider in the betting. He was a beaten finalist in the Baltic Sea Darts Open at the weekend, going down 8-3 to Gerwyn Price, but he averaged 108.03 in his quarter-final victory over Jonny Clayton.

The run moved him back to 12th in the world, and the 2018 champion faces Luke Woodhouse in the first round in Sunday’s evening session.

World Matchplay prediction 2: Anderson to reach the final - 8/1 Betfred

