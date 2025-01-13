Tom Pidcock to miss 2025 Tour de France after leaving Ineos Grenadiers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tom Pidcock has confirmed that he will miss the 2025 edition of the Tour de France after joining Q36.5 Pro Cycling following the termination of his contract with Ineos Grenadiers.

Pidcock is set to ride for the Swiss-based team this season after a messy end to his time at Ineos.

The double Olympic mountain bike champion clashed with the team on several occasions during 2024, and has opted for pastures new as he looks to rebuild his career on the road.

A drop down to a Pro Tour level outfit means that Pidcock will be sighted less often in the biggest races on the calendar, with the second-tier Q36.5 requiring wildcards or invites to events.

And while the profile of the British rider should boost their chances of appearing regularly, a Tour de France bid is off the table with Pidcock instead hoping to return to the race in 2026.

“We’ll have a year out from the Tour and try to get to the Tour 2026,” the 25-year-old confirmed to BBC Sport. “I’m happy I’ve got a year out from it... a break. When I come back it’ll be with a refreshed energy.

open image in gallery Tom Pidcock won gold in the men’s mountain bike cross-country at Paris 2024 ( PA Wire )

“We don’t have full control over the calendar - we have to get invited [to races.] But in theory we should have all the races that I want to do.”

Pidcock has endured ups and downs at cycling’s most prestigious Grand Tour, with a stunning win on Alpe d’Huez in 2022 announcing his arrival at the Tour with a demon display of descending skill and climbing talent.

A high finish in the general classification is yet to materialise, though, as the multi-talented rider continued to balance his efforts on the road with other disciplines including cyclo-cross.

Pidcock will begin his season and career at Q36.5 at the five-stage AlUla Tour in Saudi Arabia on 28 January.