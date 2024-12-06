Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Tom Pidcock has signed a three-year deal with Q36.5 after the double Olympic champion’s departure from Ineos Grenadiers.

Pidcock and Ineos agreed to end his long-term contract by mutual consent this week after a campaign in which the rider clashed regularly with the team.

Rumours over a possible departure had swirled for months with Q36.5 the most prominent suitors.

While not at World Tour level, the ambitious Swiss team have assembled an impressive squad of riders that Pidcock will now lead.

They are managed by Douglas Ryder, who previously fronted trailblazing South African outfit Team Qhubeka, while 2014 Tour de France winner Vincenzo Nibali has worked as a technical advisor.

“This isn’t just a change of jersey; it’s the start of something special,” said Pidcock. “The chance to work with a team that’s growing, with incredible partners and brands, is something that motivates me.

open image in gallery Tom Pidcock left Ineos Grenadiers this week ( EPA )

“I can’t wait to see what we’ll achieve together. I love racing my bike, and I’m looking forward to making that a priority. Joining a team that believes in me and shares my vision of success makes this an incredibly important step in my career. Let’s make it happen.”

Pidcock has enjoyed strong success in cyclocross and in mountain biking, securing gold medals in the latter discipline at Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024.

His new team should afford him the freedom to continue these pursuits while also building on a road career that has included a stage win on Alpe d’Huez at the Tour de France and victories in the prestigious Strade Bianche and Amstel Gold Race classics.

The 25-year-old’s presence on the roster may earn Q36.5 invites to some of cycling’s bigger races, though a Tour de France appearance is highly unlikely. Fellow Brit and new teammate Mark Donovan finished fourth at this year’s Tour of Britain.

“We are honoured to welcome Tom Pidcock to the Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team,” said team manager Doug Ryder. “Tom is a true embodiment of passion and competitive spirit, qualities that resonate deeply with our team’s values.

“His extraordinary talent, both on and off the bike, and his proven ability to win at the WorldTour level make him a game-changing addition to our roster. We look forward to writing this next chapter together.”